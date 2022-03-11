House kills budget for Idaho Department of Commerce

By Betsy Z. Russell Idaho Press

The Idaho House just killed the budget for the Idaho Department of Commerce, after various representatives raised an array of different questions, from what gets funded by Community Development Block Grants (local projects like parks, water systems and sewers) to why the department’s dedicated funds are up (they come from hotel taxes, which are up) to what oversight $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for broadband infrastructure in Idaho will get (a broadband committee including legislators will oversee it, according to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Scott Syme).

Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, said she didn’t think there was enough assurance that that broadband panel, which she helped establish, would oversee the spending, just “a wish and a promise. … That is not good enough for me, so I’ll be a ‘no,’ ” she said.

Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, co-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, told the House, “This is an opportunity to develop broadband with one-time money across the whole state. We send it back, it’s just going to go to another state where they can use it for who knows what, but we’re going to pay for it. … Is that what we want? We’re trying to figure out how to use this to the best of our abilities one-time on Idaho projects. … It’s broadband.”

He added, “We’ve got an additional $100 million that’s in there from the ARPA funds. All ARPA funds have to go through an agency, period. They’re going through Commerce because they manage and work with the board. So that hopefully will answer that question.”

Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, said, “I’m in favor of broadband, I think we ought to use this money for broadband, I think it’s a great opportunity. … I struggle to vote for this budget because it’s too vague.”

Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, who debated twice against the budget bill, suggested the money could go to well-connected political donors.

Said Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, “We’ve got to hold the line somewhere.”

Killing the budget means JFAC, which concluded its agency budget-setting process today, will have to reconvene and set a new budget for the Idaho Department of Commerce. Lawmakers can’t adjourn their session without setting a balanced budget for the state.