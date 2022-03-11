The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 61° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man possibly shot while neighbors were target shooting southwest of Spokane

UPDATED: Fri., March 11, 2022

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office investigates after a man was apparently shot while neighbors were target shooting Friday afternoon on the 6800 block of South Assembly Road southwest of Spokane. The man was taken to a hospital and no one has been arrested. (Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review)
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office investigates after a man was apparently shot while neighbors were target shooting Friday afternoon on the 6800 block of South Assembly Road southwest of Spokane. The man was taken to a hospital and no one has been arrested. (Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Target shooting apparently resulted in a man being shot Friday afternoon southwest of Spokane, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a reported possible shooting around 2 p.m. on the 6800 block of South Assembly Road, which is about 7 miles from downtown Spokane, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The caller reported her husband was outside while their neighbors were target shooting and she believed her husband had been accidentally shot.

Deputies arrived and contacted the wounded man, who had an injury to his upper torso, deputies said. He was conscious, alert and received medical treatment before he was taken to a hospital.

No one was arrested as of about 4 p.m., the release said. The incident is under investigation.

Mike LaScuola, who lives across the street from where the shooting occurred, said the gunfire was loud and very rapid. He estimated at least 50 rounds were fired in about a 20-minute period. LaScuola, who was working from home, said he was frightened because he was unsure which direction the bullets were flying.

Then, several first responders raced by his house. He said he did not know someone was injured.

Although the area is rural, LaScuola said development and vehicular and pedestrian traffic has increased over the almost four decades he has lived at his Assembly Road home, to the point where he believes target shooting is no longer safe. He said schools are nearby, too. Windsor Elementary School and Westwood Middle School, both in the Cheney School District, are about 1 mile from where the shooting occurred.

Still, target shooting “ebbs and flows” in the area, he said.

“It’s ludicrous to even consider target shooting in this area even though we are out on 5- and 10-acre parcels,” LaScuola said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety