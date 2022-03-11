The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 37° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for numerous counts of child rape

UPDATED: Fri., March 11, 2022

The Spokane County Courthouse is pictured. 
The Spokane County Courthouse is pictured. 
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122
The Spokane County Courthouse is pictured. 
The Spokane County Courthouse is pictured. 

A 38-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of seven counts of sexually assaulting two young girls.

Travis Carney was sentenced to spent at least 30 and a half years in prison with an end of sentence review committee determining his release date after that time.

Carney raped two girls from 2014 to 2019, starting when they were just toddlers.

A jury found him guilty of three counts of child rape, one count of attempted child rape and three counts of child molestation in December.

The jury also found there were aggravating factors, which allowed Spokane County Superior Court Judge Annette Plese to sentence Carney above the standard sentencing range of 240 to 318 months.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety