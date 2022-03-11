Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for numerous counts of child rape

A 38-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of seven counts of sexually assaulting two young girls.

Travis Carney was sentenced to spent at least 30 and a half years in prison with an end of sentence review committee determining his release date after that time.

Carney raped two girls from 2014 to 2019, starting when they were just toddlers.

A jury found him guilty of three counts of child rape, one count of attempted child rape and three counts of child molestation in December.

The jury also found there were aggravating factors, which allowed Spokane County Superior Court Judge Annette Plese to sentence Carney above the standard sentencing range of 240 to 318 months.