News >  Crime/Public Safety

One dead, another injured in crash near Spirit Lake

UPDATED: Fri., March 11, 2022

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A man was killed and a woman seriously injured after a crash near Spirit Lake Thursday night.

An Acura sedan crossed the centerline on state Highway 41 and hit a Dodge Dakota pickup head on just before 5:30 p.m.

The 39-year-old driver of the Acura died on scene, according to the Idaho State Police. The woman who was driving the pickup was taken by helicopter Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center for her injuries, ISP said.

The juvenile passenger in the pickup was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Traffic was completely blocked on the highway for more than two hours, ISP said. The crash was under investigation as of late Thursday night.

