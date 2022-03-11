Silvertips rally in second period, pull away for win over Chiefs

From staff reports

EVERETT – A brief letdown was enough to sink the Spokane Chiefs on Friday night.

Ben Hemmerling and Austin Roest scored 22 seconds apart in the second period to break a 2-all tie and lift Everett to a 6-3 win over the Chiefs in a Western Hockey League game.

Carter Streek opened the scoring for the Chiefs 66 seconds into the game.

Michal Gut collected a rebound in front of the Chiefs’ goal and scored to even the score at 1 at 18:24 of the period.

Ty Cheveldayoff gave the Chiefs a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal 4:13 into the second period, but Everett’s Jackson Berezowski knotted the score at 9:50 in the period.

Everett’s Niko Huuhtanen scored two goals in the third, and Spokane’s Reagan Wiles had one.

Spokane’s Manny Panghli finished with 26 saves.