Silvertips rally in second period, pull away for win over Chiefs
UPDATED: Fri., March 11, 2022
EVERETT – A brief letdown was enough to sink the Spokane Chiefs on Friday night.
Ben Hemmerling and Austin Roest scored 22 seconds apart in the second period to break a 2-all tie and lift Everett to a 6-3 win over the Chiefs in a Western Hockey League game.
Carter Streek opened the scoring for the Chiefs 66 seconds into the game.
Michal Gut collected a rebound in front of the Chiefs’ goal and scored to even the score at 1 at 18:24 of the period.
Ty Cheveldayoff gave the Chiefs a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal 4:13 into the second period, but Everett’s Jackson Berezowski knotted the score at 9:50 in the period.
Everett’s Niko Huuhtanen scored two goals in the third, and Spokane’s Reagan Wiles had one.
Spokane’s Manny Panghli finished with 26 saves.
