Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Spokane Chiefs
Sports >  Spokane Chiefs

Silvertips rally in second period, pull away for win over Chiefs

UPDATED: Fri., March 11, 2022

From staff reports

EVERETT – A brief letdown was enough to sink the Spokane Chiefs on Friday night.

Ben Hemmerling and Austin Roest scored 22 seconds apart in the second period to break a 2-all tie and lift Everett to a 6-3 win over the Chiefs in a Western Hockey League game.

Carter Streek opened the scoring for the Chiefs 66 seconds into the game.

Michal Gut collected a rebound in front of the Chiefs’ goal and scored to even the score at 1 at 18:24 of the period.

Ty Cheveldayoff gave the Chiefs a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal 4:13 into the second period, but Everett’s Jackson Berezowski knotted the score at 9:50 in the period.

Everett’s Niko Huuhtanen scored two goals in the third, and Spokane’s Reagan Wiles had one.

Spokane’s Manny Panghli finished with 26 saves.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Spokane Chiefs