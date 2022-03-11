State trooper pulled from burning vehicle after injury collision near Puyallup

By Peter Talbot (Tacoma) News Tribune

A Washington State Patrol trooper was injured early Friday morning in a collision with another vehicle near Puyallup that caused his patrol car to catch fire.

The trooper was hospitalized in stable condition Friday afternoon, a WSP spokesperson said.

The collision occurred about 1:20 a.m. in the area of state Route 167 and state Route 161. Trooper Anthony Reese said the trooper collided with a commercial vehicle. Reese said WSP was still investigating how the collision occurred.

Puyallup police and state troopers responded to the collision, but it was two citizens who were on the scene first. Capt. Ryan Portmann of Puyallup Police Department said those citizens pulled the trooper from his vehicle.