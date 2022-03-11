Tacoma pizza store robbed at gunpoint — police arrest one suspect, search for another
TACOMA – With help from a K-9 unit named Axel, Tacoma police arrested one man Thursday after a reported armed robbery at a takeout pizza store.
The dispatch call came at 7:40 p.m., linked to an address in the 2300 block of North Pearl Street. Someone had robbed the pizza store at gunpoint.
Officers arrived. Two suspects were fleeing on foot, according to police spokesperson Wendy Haddow. Police set up a K-9 (dog) search, relying on Axel, who found evidence.
“K-9 tracked the clothing that one of the guys had ditched,” Haddow said.
Officers found one man, who was later booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery. The other robber had not been found as of Thursday evening.
The investigation is ongoing, Haddow said.
