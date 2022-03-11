The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Tacoma pizza store robbed at gunpoint — police arrest one suspect, search for another

UPDATED: Fri., March 11, 2022

K-9 unit Axel assisted in a search conducted March 10 by Tacoma police. (Tacoma Police Department)
By Sean Robinson (Tacoma) News Tribune

TACOMA – With help from a K-9 unit named Axel, Tacoma police arrested one man Thursday after a reported armed robbery at a takeout pizza store.

The dispatch call came at 7:40 p.m., linked to an address in the 2300 block of North Pearl Street. Someone had robbed the pizza store at gunpoint.

Officers arrived. Two suspects were fleeing on foot, according to police spokesperson Wendy Haddow. Police set up a K-9 (dog) search, relying on Axel, who found evidence.

“K-9 tracked the clothing that one of the guys had ditched,” Haddow said.

Officers found one man, who was later booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery. The other robber had not been found as of Thursday evening.

The investigation is ongoing, Haddow said.

