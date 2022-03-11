Woman charged with vehicular homicide on Sprague allegedly told police she did meth that day; bench warrant issued after she failed to show up to court

The woman arrested for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian with a car last week in East Central Spokane told police she consumed one to two bowls of methamphetamine earlier that day, according to court documents.

Jaguar M. Pierre, 47, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide after allegedly hitting Anthony R. Cattage, 51, March 1 on East Sprague Avenue, according to court documents. Cattage died at the scene of the crash.

Pierre posted a $20,000 bond and was released from Spokane County Jail. She then failed to show up to her arraignment hearing Tuesday, and a bench warrant has been issued. Pierre was not in Spokane County Jail as of 3 p.m. Friday, according to the inmate roster.

April Brown, Cattage’s aunt, said Cattage has been homeless in Spokane since about 2005. She said she was shocked when she learned of her nephew’s death.

“He was a really sweet person,” Brown said.

A witness told police she was trying to leave a parking lot between South Myrtle and Havana streets to turn west onto Sprague when she saw a man dressed in all-black clothing cross Sprague heading north without looking either direction, according to court documents.

The witness said she saw a dark-colored sedan traveling west on Sprague at or near the speed limit when it struck Cattage in the right lane, documents said.

The witness told police she got out of her vehicle and went across the street to assist the pedestrian. She saw the driver, believed to be Pierre, exit her car and roll Cattage over, documents said.

Pierre told an officer she did not see anyone in or near the road prior to the crash, according to documents. She said she slammed on her brakes to a stop after striking Cattage.

Pierre’s boyfriend and passenger at the time of the crash, Shane McDougall, told police Pierre was driving 30 to 35 mph while Pierre said she was traveling 25 to 30 mph, documents said. McDougall said he saw Cattage “fly over the vehicle” after being hit.

Pierre told police she consumed meth at about 2 a.m. March 1, according to documents. The crash happened a little before 6 p.m. the same day.

An officer, who is a drug recognition expert, said in the documents that Pierre had dilated pupils, eyelid tremors, droopy eyelids, poor balance and quick speech. He noted signs of impairment during standardized field sobriety tests and other evaluations.

Pierre has a prior DUI and her driver’s license was suspended, documents said.

Cattage’s family created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. As of 3 p.m. Friday, $3,275 had been raised with a goal of $5,000.