100 years ago in Spokane: A ‘director of Americanization’ detailed the propaganda the American Legion planned to put out to counter ‘anti-American literature’

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Dr. William C. Hicks of Spokane explained his goals as the new state “director of Americanization work” for the American Legion.

“We are engaged in preventive work,” he said. “We hope to make arrangements so that every child in Washington shall have impressed upon him the principles of government. … No enemy of our nation can make much headway while the American Legion is backed up and held together in this important task.”

He said that the “enemies of constitutional government are always active,” and they want to “change the white and blue of the American flag to blood red.” No American, he said, “can remain neutral in this conflict.”

“We hope to turn out propaganda which will enable us to overtake the output of anti-American literature now published so effusively,” he said.

Hicks was the former dean of Spokane’s All Saints Cathedral.

From the court files: H.C. Estabrook (sometimes rendered as Eastabrook) was sentenced to two years at McNeil Island for his scandalous “elopement” with Mrs. C.W. Mullins.

Both were prominent citizens in the Nampa-Boise area, and they caused a sensation when they disappeared together and were found living as man and wife in Calgary. They were subsequently arrested and arraigned in Spokane.

A Boise judge showed no sympathy whatsoever when sentencing him for a violation of the Mann Act.

“What you did was not only outrageous, but the way you did it was more than outrageous,” the judge said.

He said that Estabrook “violated the law in a spectacular way” and “caused Mrs. Mullins to violate her sacred obligations.”