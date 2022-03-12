A Grip on Sports: As we bid adieu for a while to our celestial alarm clock, we understand the future looks bright

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We realized something when we awoke this morning. It is the last morning in a while we’ll be able to count on the sun as our alarm clock. Before it happens again, we’ll have to be done with our taxes.

• To get this column finished on time each day, we need to be up before 6 a.m. That gives us at least three hours to read through stories, run down important facts and keep the dogs occupied. Some days it takes more time than that, others it takes less. But the 6 a.m. wakeup call is the best fit.

And this time of the year the morning glow the sun brings with it helps to make sure we get out of bed on time. That and a little hairy beast that feels he needs to be fed at 6 on the dot.

But the sun is going away, in a sense. As everyone knows, the clock rules our life. Even when we fiddle with it. As we are about to do again tomorrow at 2 a.m. That’s when our nation’s Daylight Saving Time kicks in. In March we lose an hour. In November we get it back.

Seems like a fair trade. More of one, in fact, than the Seahawks recently received for that Wilson guy. Anyhow, the change messes with my rhythms. And those of the four-legged folks that live with us.

Sure, it’s nice to get off work and still have a couple of hours of daylight left. Especially when, you know, you still work a 9-to-5 job. But who does that anymore? It seems so quaint and not just because we’re 65 and semi-retired. It seemed quaint years ago. An eight-hour workday? Forget about it. Yet the evening sun is appreciated.

But for those of us who consider themselves “morning people,” it kind of sucks like a whirlpool. And sinks our joy. We’ll live with this March change, though, just like we live with January’s north wind and February’s piles of snow. We know other change is coming. By the time the sun begins rising at 6 again, we’ll be able to play golf. Go on hikes. Stand in the backyard with our feet facing south and our head thrown back, letting the warmth of the spring sun baste our face.

At 5 p.m. That’s when Spokane seems heavenly.

• By the way, if you are wondering why we have to be done before 9 a.m., it’s simple. The Sports department’s emailed newsletter arrives in everyone’s inbox at 9. Our column has to be on the S-R website about 5 minutes before then to ensure it is included. That’s our deadline. If you want to receive the email and don’t, you can sign up here. Just click the little box next to the Sports newsletter and fill in the info.

• We watched a little of a lot of sports Friday. Pac-12 tournament games. Golf. Duke getting every break. The Groves boys trying to will Oklahoma into the NCAAs. Even a bit of hockey and NBA.

What we didn’t get to watch is spring training baseball. But we know its coming. Soon. Between now and then, though, expect a frenzy of signings and trades. And expect the M’s Jerry Dipoto to be in the middle of many. Seattle seems to be going for it. Maybe not in the sign-Robinson-Cano-to-a-10-year contract type of way, but with some well-thought-out decisions that fill needs and holes.

Hah. It’s Dipoto. He would make a trade to just to kill 5 minutes before Friends starts on TBS. No matter. The next 10 days will be worth watching.

And maybe they will help the M’s make the postseason.

Gonzaga: Only one college basketball team has two players this season still in the running for the Naismith Award, given to ostensibly the best player in men’s hoop. That would be the top-ranked Zags. Jim Meehan has all the details on Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren making the award’s final list of 10. …The Bulldog baseball team just keeps winning. It’s kind of a big deal. … Around the WCC, this has the potential to turn really ugly for USF. … The BYU women’s team has some positive history to draw upon as they prepare for the tournament.

WSU: If you’ve watched much of the Pac-12 basketball tournament on the conference’s broadcast channels, you’ve probably read on the crawl all the new inductees into its Hall of Honor. The Washington State honoree this year? Drew Bledsoe. Colton Clark was there last night as the quarterback received his due. And Colton has this story. … The baseball team opened Pac-12 play with a loss to visiting Oregon State. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, Jon Wilner has a mailbag in the Mercury News. … Arizona survived one night, at least, without injured point guard Kerr Kriisa, defeating Colorado 82-72 in one semifinal. The Wildcats, whose fans received headbands like Kriisa wears, won the game at the free throw line, which has the Buffs questioning the officiating. … Arizona’s opponent in the final will be UCLA, which played superb defense in the first half and great offense in the second to defeat crosstown rival USC by 10. … This story has its roots in Spokane.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana State has a chance to sweep the conference’s basketball tournaments. The women won the title yesterday, stopping Northern Arizona and securing the auto berth into the NCAA tourney. … The MSU men rallied in the second half in one semifinal and defeated Weber State. … Their opponent in today’s final will be Northern Colorado, which defeated Portland State in the other semifinal.

Chiefs: Spokane’s late-season rush to a playoff spot hit a bump last night in Everett as the Chiefs lost to the Silvertips 6-3.

Seahawks: The Seattle Times took some time to revisit the outstanding Seattle careers of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner. … Wagner said management didn’t let him know they were not bringing him back until after the news leaked. … Are the Hawks really interested in dealing for Deshaun Watson? It seems they are at least kicking the tires.

Mariners: If you want to head to spring training, the M’s have revised their schedule. … Any major league player who hasn’t been vaccinated won’t be able to play in Canada.

Sounders: Seattle will play a home match today and for the first time in seemingly forever, the Sounders’ fans won’t have to wear a mask while watching.

• There is little that is bad about living in Spokane from the middle of March until late October. The wildfire smoke that arrives each summer, maybe. The pollen that kicks up our allergies. Having to wait 10 minutes in the middle of the fairway for someone to line up a double-bogey putt like Jack Nicklaus. But other than that, spring and summer is usually pretty easy to take. We’re more than ready for the stretch to begin this year. And hope like heck the latest variant doesn’t derail everything we have planned. Until later …