Hughes, Streek lead Chiefs past Americans

From staff reports

Bear Hughes and Carter Streek had the Spokane Chiefs looking particularly formidable Saturday night.

Hughes posted a hat trick and added two assists, and Streek added a goal and three assists in the Chiefs’ 6-1 victory over the Tri-City Americans in a Western Hockey League game at the Arena on Saturday night.

Streek opened the scoring for the Chiefs with a goal late in the opening period, and he assisted on Hughes’ tally 54 seconds into the second period to stretch the lead to 2-0.

After Connor Bouchard pulled the Americans within 2-1, Blake Swetlikoff restored Spokane’s two-goal margin with a power-play goal at the 16:21 mark of the second period. Hughes and Nick McCarry were credited with assists.

Streek assisted on Yannick Proske’s goal 31 seconds into the third period for a 4-1 lead. Hughes added respective goals at 7:29 and 10:18 in the period to provide the final margin. Streek assisted Hughes’ third goal.

Hughes has compiled a team-high 21 goals and 55 points this season.

Goaltender Mason Beaupit made 18 saves for Spokane, which outshot the Americans 36-27.

Tri-City’s Tomas Suchanek stopped 27 shots before he was pulled midway through the final period.