The Drew Timme hour: Gonzaga star will host a digital ‘Ask Me Anything’ on Sunday night

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme will be live for an AMA (Ask Me Anything) digital event Sunday at 7:30 p.m. for an hourlong session.

The event is hosted by Preediction, a social video talk show platform.

Aron Glatzer, founder of Preediction, said in an email, “… we want to find diehard Gonzaga alums and fans who would value having the opportunity to talk with Drew heading into the NCAA Tournament.”

The AMA will be structured as a hangout with the Bulldogs big man, rather than in a press conference style. Preediction wants Timme’s personality to shine through in a free-flowing conversation with Zags fans.

A cap of 50 people is in place to make certain each participant has a good opportunity to ask Timme a question.

Each ticket is $50 and that locks in a spot for the conversation, a limited edition Timme T-shirt, with a chance to have the T-shirt autographed by Timme.

Tickets were still available as of press time Saturday.

For those who don’t buy a spot, the content will be made available via a live simulcast at twitch.tv/preedictionesports and will stream on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify Monday.

“(This will be) more focused on Drew’s personality as a fan show (rather) than any X’s and O’s heavy basketball talk,” Glatzer said.

Made famous by Reddit, AMA’s are meant to allow everyday people an opportunity to ask any question of more well-known individuals.Timme leads the No. 1 team in the country – and likely top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament – with 17.5 points a game, shooting almost 60% from the field.