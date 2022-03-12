The Drew Timme hour: Gonzaga star will host a digital ‘Ask Me Anything’ on Sunday night
UPDATED: Sat., March 12, 2022
Gonzaga’s Drew Timme will be live for an AMA (Ask Me Anything) digital event Sunday at 7:30 p.m. for an hourlong session.
The event is hosted by Preediction, a social video talk show platform.
Aron Glatzer, founder of Preediction, said in an email, “… we want to find diehard Gonzaga alums and fans who would value having the opportunity to talk with Drew heading into the NCAA Tournament.”
The AMA will be structured as a hangout with the Bulldogs big man, rather than in a press conference style. Preediction wants Timme’s personality to shine through in a free-flowing conversation with Zags fans.
A cap of 50 people is in place to make certain each participant has a good opportunity to ask Timme a question.
Each ticket is $50 and that locks in a spot for the conversation, a limited edition Timme T-shirt, with a chance to have the T-shirt autographed by Timme.
Tickets were still available as of press time Saturday.
For those who don’t buy a spot, the content will be made available via a live simulcast at twitch.tv/preedictionesports and will stream on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify Monday.
“(This will be) more focused on Drew’s personality as a fan show (rather) than any X’s and O’s heavy basketball talk,” Glatzer said.
Made famous by Reddit, AMA’s are meant to allow everyday people an opportunity to ask any question of more well-known individuals.Timme leads the No. 1 team in the country – and likely top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament – with 17.5 points a game, shooting almost 60% from the field.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.