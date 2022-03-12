Xavier Arreaga’s header delivers season’s first MLS victory for Sounders against LA Galaxy

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

A well-designed set piece ended an unwanted streak for the Sounders FC.

Roldan brothers Alex and Cristian batted the ball between each other outside the box as teammates moved in position against the LA Galaxy defense. With options lined up in the box, Alex lobbed the ball to a leaping Xavier Arreaga, the defender connecting to send a header past keeper Jonathan Bond.

The shot in the 72nd minute delivered a 3-2 Seattle win Saturday before an announced crowd of 33,200 at Lumen Field. It’s the first Sounders victory in MLS play since October 2021 – a span of nine matches, including losing in the opening round of the playoffs via penalty kicks to Real Salt Lake.

“It’s just a reminder to the whole team that we’re good enough to win the games at home no matter what,” Sounders forward Fredy Montero said.

Seattle lost its league home-opener 1-0 to a defensive minded Nashville SC and then lost 1-0 to RSL on the road. The Rave Green bounced back with a 3-0 win against Club Leon in CONCACAF Champions League play on Tuesday, but as the potent offense stalled in MLS competitions, it seemed the Sounders defense would bear more critique for not being perfect.

The backline had another error that resulted in Galaxy midfielder Douglas Costa scoring an equalizer off a free kick in the 48th minute. Chicharito sent in the shot that deflected off Seattle’s wall to Costa for a 2-2 score.

Overall, the Galaxy pressured the home side by possessing the ball 63.7% of the game and outshooting the Sounders 14-8.

“Infuriating is the emotion at the end of it,” LA coach Greg Vanney said of not at least holding onto the draw. “They didn’t have any attacking solutions except to play off long balls or set pieces. We had good control of the game as it relates to the ball. Good control of the game as it relates to chances in the run of play. …We beat ourselves and that’s frustrating.”

Galaxy defender Nick DePuy had a tacky foul in the box during first-half stoppage time to open up the Sounders’ first chance to break a level score.

Typically the offender would challenge the yellow card. Instead the Sounders were debating among themselves.

“I’m one player on this team and I try to do the best when I’m on the field,” Montero said after training Thursday about scoring. “Anything that happens around that, it’s just extra and it’s just stats. It’s good to have but not to think about too much.”

Montero showed Saturday how much the goals mean to him. He suffered a foul against DePuy that resulted in a penalty kick. Albert Rusnak, who Seattle signed in January, wanted to take the kick.

But Montero, a club original, didn’t acquiesce. A tense exchange over the ball had to be broken up by teammates Joao Paulo and Yeimar Gomez Andrade.

Moments later, Montero did what he’s been doing for the Rave Green since 2009 – scoring goals. He nailed the 71st, getting Bond to commit in the wrong direction.

“(Albert) wanted to kick the PK,” Montero said. Because of the number of veterans on the squad, the duty isn’t pre-assigned. “I had the confidence to kick this one, especially when the game is 1-1. That’s it. It stays there. We’re professionals. I love Albert, he’s a great guy and I believe he’s going to have many chances to score.”

Sounders forward Jordan Morris revived the Lumen crowd with his score at the goal line in the 17th minute. He was on his backside as he fluttered his feet in battling Bond for the ball. It was Morris’ first MLS goal of the season.

Chicharito kicked off the game’s scoring with a textbook slip behind the Sounders defense for a goal in the sixth minute.

“Such an early goal is always hard because you have to start building up from behind,” said Arreaga as translated from Spanish. “The fact that we were able to come back so quick shows that we have a mature team. We were able to respond after that situation and still take a positive result after a difficult start.”

The sides were able to put out most of their first-choice starters Saturday. For the Sounders, it was the same lineup that defeated Leon.

Seattle (1-2) also saw the return of forward Will Bruin off the bench. He subbed on for Montero in the 81st minute. Bruin is recovered from a calf injury.

LA (2-1) suffered their first loss of the MLS season.

The Sounders travel to Mexico this coming week for the final CCL leg against Leon. Seattle might be without Yeimar for the Thursday quarterfinal match due to an ankle sprain suffered in the 52nd minute against LA.

“It’s a big opportunity for the organization,” Montero said of still being in the running to be the first MLS team to win a CCL title. “We are dreaming about being in that semifinal.”