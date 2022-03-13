Dad Daze: It’s time for parents to make time for themselves

“I’m a loner, but I’m never alone.” – “Dirty White Boy” by Foreigner

While chatting with an old friend for the first time in ages, I said, ‘Talk to you soon,” as I was about to conclude our conversation. “Will you?” was the response.

I was confused and asked what he meant. “We haven’t talked in forever, and you’re so difficult to connect with.”

I understood. Between work and family, there just isn’t a lot of spare time. It sounds strange, but when you’re dealing with your children and their issues, you’re never alone, but you can be lonely.

Just dealing with my son Eddie, 19, who is in college but isn’t sure about his major, and a younger son, Milo, 16, who is dreaming about attending schools that are beyond my economic reach, is a lot on my plate. And there is Jane, 12, who is already concerned about her career.

Parents understand since we have to deal with those issues, plus extracurricular activities and social fun. Parental obligations are endless, but mothers and fathers need time for life beyond their children.

I’ve been putting a list together of what I can do to enhance my life.

Exercise is my No. 1 priority. Joining a gym enhances your mental and physical state. Working out in a group atmosphere is healthy. You can take the next step and join a basketball, tennis or pickleball group.

The step beyond that level is team sports. There are adult league squads. There are many softball and baseball teams looking for players. Being part of a team gives you a routine, the chance for camaraderie – and how great will it feel to drive to a field while not being a chauffeur for your kids?

Go on vacation without the kids. Since Milo has visited all 50 states, it’s obvious that I have traveled often with him.

A few years ago, I had the opportunity to travel solo to Poland. It had such an amazing impact on my life since I’m predominantly Polish, and it was an opportunity to soak up the culture without distraction.

It was so liberating not to have to deal with children’s needs 24/7. There was a chance to relax, spend extra time in museums and just absorb a different world without complaint. The respite from the day to day was invigorating.

If you do not like to travel alone, take a long weekend with friends. I did just that while hitting the slopes at Schweitzer, and it was rejuvenating.

Reach out to old friends. Sometimes you wonder if too much time has passed, and you’re reluctant to reconnect.

However, if your old friends are good pals, you’ll be surprised that it’s just like picking up a conversation. I called a pair of friends I haven’t chatted with in a decade, and it led to hours of welcome reminiscing.

Join a book group. It’s a great way to make new friends and stimulate your brain.

Make time for walks. Working and parenting can be exhausting, but a healthy walk to start or end the day is beneficial.

Go to a concert. I do some of my best thinking in the middle of shows, which always takes me away to another place.

Every other week, treat yourself and your significant other to a restaurant sans children. Don’t speak about your kids. Just get lost in conversation.

A friend recently asked how lost I would be without having to deal with my children.

Well, I think that it’s time to adjust for that day when all four of the kids are on their own.

It’s difficult for parents to imagine such a day, but it’s on the horizon.