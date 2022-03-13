Ephrata man charged after stabbing sends one to hospital

A man was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon after he was stabbed multiple times the night before, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Miguel Angel Lopez-Montez Jr. was charged with first-degree assault and felony threats to kill in connection to the stabbing, deputies said Sunday in a release. The 34-year-old Ephrata man is in the Chelan County Jail.

Authorities were called around 11 p.m. to the location on the 2500 block of state Highway 28 where they found a man with multiple stab wounds to the chest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said investigators learned Lopez-Montez, injured and bleeding, fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

After telling medical facilities to stay on the lookout for him, authorities were eventually notified around 1:30 a.m. that Lopez-Montez was at the Quincy Valley Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested by the Quincy Police Department.