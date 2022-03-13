Ephrata man charged after stabbing sends one to hospital
UPDATED: Sun., March 13, 2022
A man was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon after he was stabbed multiple times the night before, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Miguel Angel Lopez-Montez Jr. was charged with first-degree assault and felony threats to kill in connection to the stabbing, deputies said Sunday in a release. The 34-year-old Ephrata man is in the Chelan County Jail.
Authorities were called around 11 p.m. to the location on the 2500 block of state Highway 28 where they found a man with multiple stab wounds to the chest, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said investigators learned Lopez-Montez, injured and bleeding, fled the scene on foot before police arrived.
After telling medical facilities to stay on the lookout for him, authorities were eventually notified around 1:30 a.m. that Lopez-Montez was at the Quincy Valley Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested by the Quincy Police Department.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.