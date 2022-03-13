Family Calendar for March 14-21 – Lucky Leprechaun Class, reading about rainbows and Spokane for Kids

Mindful Mondays Story Time – Featuring stories and activities with a focus on kindness, compassion, self-confidence, emotions and friendship. Visit cdalibrary.org/library-events for the Zoom link. Monday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Circle of Security Parenting Classes – An eight-week program to strengthen your relationship with your young child and meet with other families. Gift cards are given based on attendance. Open to caregivers and their children age 6 and younger residing in northeast Spokane. Tuesdays through May 3, 6 p.m. Northeast Community Center , 4001 N. Cook St. Free. (509) 487-1603.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Lucky Leprechaun Class – Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day while making a lucky leprechaun hat and a leprechaun trap to display on St. Patrick’s Day. Open to children ages 2 and older. Register at mobiusdiscoverycenter.org/calendar. Wednesday, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Mobius Discovery Center, 331 N. Post St. $10 class fee does not include admission. (509) 321-7133.

Picture Book Chat – Discover new picture books that children will enjoy with librarians Mary Ellen and Sheri. Watch at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Wednesday, 1 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 448-9277 and visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Preschool Story STEM: The Rainbow – Read books about rainbows and create fizzy rainbows. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 10:30-11 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Spokane for Kids – A convention just for children and their caregivers. Meet businesses and learn about resources throughout Spokane for children. Featuring finger-painting activities, food trucks and more. Swag bags available for the first 200 guests. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Cedar St. Free. (509) 747-9192.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.