Getting to know No. 1 Gonzaga’s pod at the NCAA Tournament in Portland
UPDATED: Sun., March 13, 2022
(16) Georgia State
From: Atlanta Coach: Rob Lanier
Conference: Sun Belt Bid: Champion (18-10)
NCAA Tournament record: 1-1, one year
Last in: 2019 Last 10: 10-0
Scoring: Team 70.6 ppg, 64.8 ppg allowed; G Corey Allen 14.7 ppg, G Kane Allen 12.5, G Justin Roberts 11.2. Rebounds: Team 37.3; F Eliel Nsoseme 9.8 rpg, F Jalen Thomas 6.1, Williams 4.0.
Assists/turnovers: Team 13.5/11.9; Williams 3.8/2.0.
3-pointers: Team .329; Allen 65, Roberts 47, G Evan Johnson 29.
(8) Boise State
From: Boise Coach: Leon Rice
Conference: Mountain West Bid: Champion (27-7)
NCAA Tournament record: 1-1, one year
Last in: 2015 Last 10: 8-2
Scoring: Team 68.7 ppg, 60.8 ppg allowed; F Abu Kigab 14.7 ppg, G Marcus Shaver Jr. 13.6, Emmanuel Akot 10.7. Rebounds: Team 35.0; F Mladen Armuc 7.9 rpg, Kigab 5.8, F Tyson Degenhart 3.9.
Assists/turnovers: Team 11.5/12.1; Akot 2.9/2.4
3-pointers: Team .348; Shaver Jr. 57, Akot 54, Degenhart 43.
(9) Memphis
From: Memphis Coach: Penny Hardaway
Conference: American Athletic Bid: At-large (21-10)
NCAA Tournament record: 34-26, 26 years
Last in: 2014 Last 10: 8-2
Scoring: Team 75.4 ppg, 68.4 ppg allowed; C Jalen Duren 12.2 ppg, F DeAndre Williams 10.9, F Emoni Bates 10.4. Rebounds: Team 38.7; Duren 8.1 rpg, Williams 5.8, G Landers Noley II 3.8, F Josh Minot 3.8.
Assists/turnovers: Team 16.1/13.3; G Alex Lomak 4.0/2.5
3-pointers: Team .359; G Tyler Harris 54, G Lester Quinones 52, Nolley II 35.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.