Getting to know No. 1 Gonzaga’s pod at the NCAA Tournament in Portland

UPDATED: Sun., March 13, 2022

Boise State's Tyson Degenhart, left, celebrates with teammate Abu Kigab, right, after beating Washington State in the non conference game at the Spokane Arena Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 939-5928

(16) Georgia State

From: Atlanta Coach: Rob Lanier

Conference: Sun Belt Bid: Champion (18-10)

NCAA Tournament record: 1-1, one year

Last in: 2019 Last 10: 10-0

Scoring: Team 70.6 ppg, 64.8 ppg allowed; G Corey Allen 14.7 ppg, G Kane Allen 12.5, G Justin Roberts 11.2. Rebounds: Team 37.3; F Eliel Nsoseme 9.8 rpg, F Jalen Thomas 6.1, Williams 4.0.

Assists/turnovers: Team 13.5/11.9; Williams 3.8/2.0.

3-pointers: Team .329; Allen 65, Roberts 47, G Evan Johnson 29.

(8) Boise State

From: Boise Coach: Leon Rice

Conference: Mountain West Bid: Champion (27-7)

NCAA Tournament record: 1-1, one year

Last in: 2015 Last 10: 8-2

Scoring: Team 68.7 ppg, 60.8 ppg allowed; F Abu Kigab 14.7 ppg, G Marcus Shaver Jr. 13.6, Emmanuel Akot 10.7. Rebounds: Team 35.0; F Mladen Armuc 7.9 rpg, Kigab 5.8, F Tyson Degenhart 3.9.

Assists/turnovers: Team 11.5/12.1; Akot 2.9/2.4

3-pointers: Team .348; Shaver Jr. 57, Akot 54, Degenhart 43.

(9) Memphis

From: Memphis Coach: Penny Hardaway

Conference: American Athletic Bid: At-large (21-10)

NCAA Tournament record: 34-26, 26 years

Last in: 2014 Last 10: 8-2

Scoring: Team 75.4 ppg, 68.4 ppg allowed; C Jalen Duren 12.2 ppg, F DeAndre Williams 10.9, F Emoni Bates 10.4. Rebounds: Team 38.7; Duren 8.1 rpg, Williams 5.8, G Landers Noley II 3.8, F Josh Minot 3.8. 

Assists/turnovers: Team 16.1/13.3; G Alex Lomak 4.0/2.5

3-pointers: Team .359; G Tyler Harris 54, G Lester Quinones 52, Nolley II 35.

