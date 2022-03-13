A Grip on Sports: The more connections the better when it comes to filling out an NCAA bracket

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We’re a little late to this party but we’ll blame it on the time change and hope you’ll forgive us. But “Peaky Blinders” is really good. And, lest we forget, this year so is the Gonzaga coaching tree.

•••••••

• Yes, we’re finally watching the Netflix series. Wanted to wait until all the hubbub winded down before we started. It is the way. Wait. That’s another TV series’ tagline from a couple years ago. Sue me.

Anyhow, we’re all in. Which is one better than Mark Few and his acolytes this morning.

As everyone around these parts knows, Few’s teams have been exceptional for the past five years and great for most of the 15 years before that. And if you happen to follow the program closely, you also know Few has experienced some coaching turnover in that time. Not a lot but enough to keep track.

The first to leave was Billy Grier, who headed to San Diego. No, he couldn’t turn the Toreros into Zagville South, so he didn’t last. He’s been an assistant at Colorado for a long time now.

Next up was Leon Rice, who more than a decade ago left for Boise State. He’s had success (and some rough times) but thanks to a recent infusion of a couple players with Spokane ties – Lewis and Clark High’s Naje Smith and Tyson Deganhart, the Mountain West freshman of the year and a Mt. Spokane graduate – this has been his best season. The Broncos won the conference regular season title and yesterday won its tournament. That twofer cements Rice’s spot in Boise – for a few years anyway.

The most recent departure was also the hardest. Tommy Lloyd, who had been Few’s staff since Few started one, left after last season. He was GU’s designated head-coach-in-waiting. He was comfortable living in his dream home above Glenrose Prairie. He was a Gonzaga lifer – or so it seemed. But he also lusted after one Pac-12 position: head coach at Arizona. He knew he could win there. And with Few still entrenched at GU, Lloyd also knew last year’s opening was something he couldn’t pass up.

He didn’t. And he’s made the most of it. The Wildcats won the Pac-12 regular season title. They made their way to the conference tournament title game, though losing their point guard en route. And then they fell behind UCLA by a dozen in the second half.

No matter. They rolled to an 84-76 win, looking all the while like Bulldogs – with a capital B – in their red-trimmed uniforms.

If there was one blemish Saturday, it came courtesy of the guy who left first, Dan Monson. Dan Fitzgerald’s handpicked successor, Monson propelled Gonzaga onto the national radar in 1999, leading the Zags on their first Elite Eight run before heading off to what seemed greener pastures in Minnesota. That didn’t work out, but he’s been a fixture in sunny Long Beach, California, for years.

His Beach team had a chance last night to make it four-for-four with NCAA berths. But alas Monson and his charges fell to Cal State Fullerton – that’s sad on so many levels – in the Big West final.

So today we’ll have to be content to have Gonzaga and Arizona announced as No. 1 seeds and Boise State placed somewhere in the mid-seed ranks. But even that is pretty impressive, considering where the seeds of this success began more than two decades ago.

•••

Gonzaga: Can the Zags finally win the NCAA title? Jim Meehan delves into that preeminent question today in the S-R. …He also previews what we should expect on this Selection Sunday … Dave Boling tries to supply a psychological roadmap for the Bulldogs as they attempt once again to break through. … Drew Timme’s focus has been tugged upon often lately. He’ll hold an AMA tonight with a national audience. Justin Reed has more. … Former Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura seems to have found himself this season. … There is another selection happening today. The women’s bracket will also be revealed and once again Lisa Fortier’s team will be in it. Where and when doesn’t matter just yet. Though it will. Jim Allen has this preview of the Zags and Washington State (see below for more) and a look at how Fortier rebuilt her roster. … Around the WCC, the BYU women’s team is waiting to hear where it will play this week. … The men expect to be in the NIT.

WSU: Kamie Ethridge was a tough-nosed, driven player for Texas back in the day. Funny, her Washington State teams are tough-nosed and driven. The Cougars have taken on her personality in the past four years. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, there was no better place to watch college basketball for the past week than Las Vegas. And no better way to experience it after it has ended than this story. … We have coverage of Arizona’s win from Tucson and quite a bit with a UCLA emphasis from the Los Angeles papers. … Colorado won’t make the NCAA tournament but hopes to play in the NIT. … In football news, Oregon State held its first scrimmage yesterday. … Oregon has started spring football with a new emphasis.

EWU: The Eagles’ season can be considered a success. Especially if you realize how much was lost from last year’s NCAA group. Dan Thompson has more in this story. … Around the Big Sky, Montana State defeated Northern Colorado handily, won the men’s automatic NCAA berth and will play in the tournament for the first time since 1966.

UFC: Terrance McKinney lost his fight in Las Vegas last night.

Mariners: The M’s are ready to get back at it in Peoria. The question is, who will join them down the road? … Pitcher Matthew Festa is thrilled to be in camp. … Yusei Kikuchi has found a new home north of the border.

Sounders: It took a potent offense but Seattle picked up its first MLS win of the season, 3-2, over the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Kraken: Seattle picked up a shootout win on its roadtrip.

•••

• Our plan was to get to bed early last night. After all, we knew we would lose an hour midway through. Then we clicked on Netflix. Now we need a nap this morning. Between gratuitous violence and exceptional offensive basketball, last night was loaded. Though we refused to watch a minute of the Cal State Fullerton win. If you played baseball at UC Irvine, as we did, you would know why. Until later …