NCAA West Region: Duke hopes to send Coach Mike Kyrzyzewski out a winner

By John Marshall Associated Press

Duke will be looking to send coach Mike Krzyzewski out on top.

The 75-year-old Hall of Fame coach announced before this season that it will be his last after 42 years at Duke, five national championships and a record 1,196 victories.

The Blue Devils (28-6) are the No. 2 seed in the West Region in the NCAA Tournament bracket released Sunday, but slipped up in two previous Coach K finales, losing to North Carolina in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and to Virginia Tech in his last ACC Tournament.

“I tell them all the time: ‘Don’t worry about me,’” Krzyzewski said. “Even in a moment of defeat I want to be there with them. How do we use it? How do we get better?”

The Blue Devils get a chance to find out Friday in Greenville, South Carolina, opening against Cal State-Fullerton with a potential second-round matchup against Michigan State and coach Tom Izzo.

The seventh-seeded Spartans open against high-scoring Davidson and sharpshooter Foster Loyer.

Top dogs

Top-ranked Gonzaga (26-3) is the No. 1 overall seed for the second straight season. The Zags open against No. 16 seed Georgia State in Portland on Thursday in a West Region that includes Duke, No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 4 Arkansas.

“They can shoot the ball, have a ridiculous inside game, defend well, big and have good shooters,” said Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett, whose team is the No. 5 seed in the East Region. “Their offense is as good as any in the country.”

Riding Red Raiders

Texas Tech did not see a drop-off after coach Chris Beard bolted for rival Texas.

Coach Mark Adams leaned on the defensive principles he honed as Beard’s assistant in his first season as a head coach, leading the Red Raiders to 25 wins and a trip to the Big 12 title game, where they lost to Kansas.

Texas Tech was sixth nationally in field goal defense, limiting teams to 38.3% shooting, and 11th in scoring defense, holding teams to 60.3 points per game. The Red Raiders open Friday in San Diego against Montana State, in its first NCAA Tournament since 1996.

No. 6 Alabama faces the winner of the First Four game between Rutgers and Notre Dame in San Diego. The Scarlet Knights were on the NCAA Tournament bubble but got into the bracket in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1974-76.

Muss Bus rolling

The Muss Bus is looking for another deep March run.

Eric Musselman has turned Arkansas into a national power during three seasons in Fayetteville, including a run to its first Elite Eight since 1995 last year.

The Razorbacks (25-8) had a couple of shaky stretches early in the season, but reeled off 14 wins in 15 games to all but lock up an NCAA Tournament bid. Arkansas lost to Tennessee in its regular-season finale and was bounced by Texas A&M in the SEC semifinals, but has lots of length and always plays hard under Musselman.

The Razorbacks face a stiff test in their opener Thursday in Buffalo against America East champion Vermont. The Catamounts have a senior-dominated team that’s full of shooters and rarely turn the ball over.

No. 5 seed UConn plays No. 12 New Mexico State in the other Buffalo game.