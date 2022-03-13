The Dirt: Pandora opening jewelry store in River Park Square; new pizza spot coming to downtown Spokane

Pandora, a Danish jewelry manufacturer and designer known for its customizable charm bracelets, is opening a retail store in River Park Square.

West End, North Carolina-based Commercial Permit Group filed a building permit application with the city on behalf of Pandora to remodel a 1,900-square-foot space next to Athleta in River Park Square at 808 W. Main Ave., Suite 237.

Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, of Charlotte, North Carolina, is designing the store. The project contractor has not yet been determined.

The permit valuation is $150,000, according to the application.

Per Enevoldsen and his wife, Winnie, founded Pandora in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1982. The couple often traveled to Thailand in search of jewelry to import.

As demand for products increased, they became jewelry wholesalers. In 1987, Pandora expanded and its first designer joined the company, which shifted its focus to creating its own jewelry, according to the company’s website.

In 2000, Pandora launched its charm bracelet concept. The company expanded into the U.S. in 2003.

In addition to charm bracelets, Pandora also designs and manufactures rings, earrings, necklaces and watches.

The company opened its first concept store in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2007.

Pandora has more than 27,300 employees worldwide and more than 420 concept stores in the U.S. with about 150 of those locations owned and operated by the company.

Crusty Cantina opening in downtown

A new pizza restaurant is coming to downtown Spokane.

Black Label Brewing Co. CEO and brewer Steve Wells filed a permit application with the city to convert a 524-square-foot space into the Crusty Cantina at 17 W. Main Ave., adjacent to Merlyn’s Comics and Games.

Wells did not respond to a request for comment seeking additional details for the restaurant.

A Facebook post by Spokane-based graphic design firm Maker & Made, which provided branding services to the restaurant, described it as a “walk-up pizza slice and shot spot.”

The Main Avenue space was mostly recently home to Whisk, a bar built out of Merlyn’s former storage closet.

Cliff Thorn Construction, of Richland, is the contractor for the Crusty Cantina.

Old City Hall undergoing renovations

The Old City Hall building in downtown Spokane is undergoing renovations to its second floor to improve connection to River Park Square.

Building owner Wall Street LLC submitted an application with the city to update finishes and fixtures for the structure’s second floor connection to the shopping mall.

The permit valuation is $50,000, according to the application.

Spokane-based Yost Gallagher Construction is the contractor. Fusion Architecture, of Spokane, is the designer.

Plastic surgery center planning new location

The Spokane Center for Facial Plastic Surgery is planning a new location on the lower South Hill.

Jordan Sand, a plastic surgeon and the center’s director, filed a permit application with the city to renovate a nearly 6,200-square-foot space on the second floor of an existing building at 307 W. Sixth Ave.

Spokane-based Bernardo|Wills Architects is project designer. Baker Construction, also of Spokane, is the contractor. The permit valuation is $929,100, according to the application.

The Spokane Center for Facial Plastic Surgery is currently located at 217 W. Cataldo Ave.