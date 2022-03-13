Travel tips for Gonzaga’s first-round game in Portland

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

Not since the 2014-15 season has Gonzaga played its first- and second -round games so close to home.

In 2015, the Bulldogs traveled to Seattle and beat North Dakota State and Iowa at Key Arena.

Now, the Zags will stow away their luggage and hit the sky for a brief flight to Portland to face Georgia State on Thursday at 1:25 p.m. at the Moda Center, home of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Bulldog fans will flock eagerly in droves to the Rose City, but at what cost?

If you didn’t read the tea leaves over the last month, you are just now budgeting the cost of a trip to see the No. 1 overall seed in person.

But first, a quick check on the official ticketing partner of the NCAA, Ticketmaster, shows a few hundred tickets left. That doesn’t include the third-party sites that also have tickets available.

On Ticketmaster, tickets are ranging from $50 to $700, which gets you seven rows off the hardwood.

If you wish to see all first- and second -round games, you’ll need to purchase three tickets, two for Thursday (two sessions) and one for the single Saturday session.

Now, how do you get to Portland?

The modes of travel available are planes, trains and automobiles.

Starting in the sky, if you prefer the convenience of flight, round trip on Alaska was $422 as of Sunday night. There is no flexibility with the ticket, so if you book, you’re stuck. It also is a nonstop flight, cutting down the travel time to just over an hour.

If airplanes make you uncomfortable, there is always Amtrak providing a scenic route via railway.

For the price of $158 the round-trip seat would be yours. The trek takes just over seven hours, allowing for plenty of time to soak in the Pacific Northwest’s beauty.

If you’re worried about the tracks being out somewhere on the line, hop aboard the Greyhound express.

For one easy payment of $125, the Greyhound experience is locked in.

Now, if there are worries about having to be neighborly to a stranger for seven hours, you can always drive yourself.

That trip is 700 miles there and back and takes five and half hours each way.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, the average fuel economy for a car/truck/SUV is 21.1 miles a gallon.

Doing the math, that would take 33-plus gallons of gas.

With the gas prices at their highest-ever point and with Washington and Oregon prices being $4.73, that multiplies out to $156.09 on gas.

But when you get there, you’ll need a place with a pillow to rest up for the long days.

If you’re counting your pennies, a stay at the Rodeway Inn starts at $70. It has a bed, free breakfast, free parking and is minutes away from the Moda Center.

There also is the Hyatt Regency for $164 a night and that offers everything Rodeway does, just in three-star package.

There are plenty of places to stay around the Moda Center area, so pickiness is allowed.

The price for Uber in Portland is a minimum $7.99 fare and about a dollar per-minute and mile.

Prices fluctuate up and down depending on the demand.

Factor in a minimum $15 a meal and the food budget adds up quick.

Make a decision soon, or the procrastination will be reflected in your pocketbook.