100 years ago in North Idaho: Steamer Flyer makes trip from Coeur d’Alene

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

For the first time in three months, the steamer Flyer resumed its run from Coeur d’Alene to Harrison.

Solid ice prevented the boat from making the trip for most of the winter.

All boats on the lake had been more or less icebound. The Flyer was only planning a partial return to service. The run all the way to St. Maries was not anticipated for another three weeks.

All of the smaller boats were still out of commission.

From the streetcar beat: Spokane’s anticipated streetcar merger was still in a stalemate. The Washington Water Power Co. was still insisting on a 7-cent streetcar fare as a condition of the merger. City officials were still adamant on a 6-cent fare.

The president of WWP (now known as Avista) said that a 6-cent fare would require cutting the wages of the employees, divesting itself of Natatorium Park (Spokane’s famous amusement park) and turning over bridge maintenance and paving costs to the city.

The two private streetcar companies, WWP and the Spokane Traction Co., had already agreed in principle to merge, but the city was insisting on setting the fares and conditions.

From the juvenile delinquent beat: Four more young people were arrested in connection with a four-day liquor party and “orgy” that shocked Spokane a week earlier.

That brought the total arrested to 17. All were between the ages of 13 and 18, and some were not yet even in high school.

Two boys had already been convicted of “wronging” two Hawthorne School girls. One was sentenced to a year in jail, the other six months.

A juvenile officer told reporters that the days-long underage party had not been “of the most orderly nature.” That appeared to be an understatement.