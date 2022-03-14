Eastern Washington promotes Jeff Coop to defensive coordinator

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

Jeff Copp will coordinate the Eastern Washington defense next season, the football program announced Monday.

Already on staff the last two seasons, Copp coached the Eagles’ defensive tackles. During his 20-year career, Copp has held a variety of coaching positions at a variety of programs.

The four years before he came to Cheney, Copp was the co-defensive coordinator at Florida International. He is also familiar with the Big Sky, having coached at Northern Arizona, UC Davis and Idaho State. He also coached at Utah State. Throughout those stops, Copp coached all levels of the defense and also coordinated special teams.

Copp was an All-Big West defensive end at Boise State. He is originally from Idaho Falls.

He replaces Eti Ena, who left earlier this offseason to join the staff at Hawaii. Previously this offseason the Eagles announced two new members of the coaching staff: Jim Chapin (offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach) and Greg Hardin (wide receivers).