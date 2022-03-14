Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski puts injuries behind him, returns to court after nearly three years

Przemek Karnowski endured nearly three years of injuries, surgeries, rehabilitation, setbacks and more rehab.

The former Gonzaga center’s resilience and hard work paid off last week when he returned to play in his first professional basketball game since May, 2019.

Karnowski helped Twarde Pierniki defeat GTK Gliwice 83-70 on Wednesday in the Polish native’s hometown of Torun. He played 15 minutes, made 3 of 6 shots, scored nine points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked one shot. Those stats should look familiar after the Gonzaga fan favorite averaged 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 152 career games wearing a Zag uniform.

“Finally after two years and 10 months, few surgeries, long rehab, lots of work and help from a lot of people, I am able to do what I love the most,” Karnowski wrote in an Instagram post. “It was not the easiest of times for me, but I am glad where I am at and I’m still able to do what makes me happy.”

Karnowski played 11 minutes and finished with two points and two boards in Twarde Pierniki’s 81-70 victory over Astoria on Sunday.

“I am glad that I can return to playing after a long break,” Karnowski said on the team’s Website when he signed for the remainder of the season. “I want to help the team at the end of the regular (season) in the fight for the playoffs.”

Karnowski was a key contributor on Gonzaga’s 2017 squad that earned the program’s first trip to the Final Four. The Zags (37-2) lost to North Carolina 71-65 in the national championship game.

The 7-foot-1 Karnowski, returning from back surgery that limited him to five games in 2016, started all 39 games and averaged a career-best 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Karnowski won the 2017 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. He finished his career with an NCAA record 137 wins in games that he saw playing time. He also made the WCC All-Academic team as a senior with a 3.43 grade-point average.

Karnowski averaged 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds as a junior as Gonzaga reached the Elite Eight before losing to eventual 2015 national champion Duke.

Karnowski played with MoraBanc Andorra in Spain in 2017-18, averaging roughly 16 points and 6.3 rebounds. He then played for Polski Cukier in Torun before his career was derailed by multiple injuries.

He signed with Stelmet Enea in Aug. 2020, but didn’t play for the Polish team that season.

Numerous former Gonzaga teammates applauded Karnowski’s return.

“Love, brother! Back where you belong!” Eric McClellan commented on Karnowski’s Instagram post. “Welcome back, brotha!” wrote Johnathan Williams.