A Grip on Sports: The Gonzaga men hope to jump through an opening to the NCAA title, but they are not alone with local postseason dreams

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Wide open is probably the best term to describe this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Though there happens to be a local school that believes its path will finally be just wide enough.

•••••••

• There are many ways to envision Gonzaga winning its first national title early next month. Four or five easy wins en route to the title contest, like last season, culminated by a dominating championship game performance, again like last season. Except this time, the Zags see themselves on the dominating side of it.

It could happen.

The Bulldogs, the top overall seed, winners of 26 games, many of them against other NCAA contenders, could do it. In fact, they are one of about eight schools that could do it. Hence, the wide open label.

Is there a dominating team? No, not even the Zags who have looked the occasionally. Not Arizona, the second-overall seed. Not Kansas or Baylor, the other two No. 1s. Not Kentucky or Auburn. Not Villanova or Duke, the class of the Big East and ACC, respectively.

Whatever the reason – Covid? The transfer portal? Sixth-year seniors? – college basketball’s hierarchy has seemed to flatten out this season.

What does that mean? The next three weekends should be spectacular. New Orleans, site of this year’s Final Four, could welcome two or three surprise teams. And maybe, just maybe, the Zag men will be hoisting the trophy on a memorable Monday night.

• The women’s tournament isn’t as wide open. Once again South Carolina, the overall top seed, is just about everyone’s team to beat. But that was the case last season as well. And Stanford edged Arizona to win the title.

The Cardinal has a shot once again. So does North Carolina State. And Baylor. Louisville. But our choice, and this may surprise you, is Connecticut.

The Huskies lost five games this season. That’s a lot for UConn and a lot for a national title team. But many of those came when Paige Bueckers was out with an injury and Bueckers, like her good friend Jalen Suggs, is a special talent. Special enough to lift the Huskies to another title.

For the second consecutive year, two Inland Northwest teams, Washington State and Gonzaga, are in the tournament, though both have the unenviable task of having their region’s top seed waiting if they win their first-round game. For the eight-seeded Cougars, who play Kansas State in the opening round, it would NC State. For the ninth-seeded Zags, that would be Louisville.

Of those two challenges, and factoring in GU’s first-round opponent Nebraska, we give the Zags the edge to move on to the second weekend.

• If the NCAA tournaments were all we gave you Inland Northwest college hoop fans this morning, that would be enough, right? But we have more.

The Washington State men are still playing. The Cougars, who have defined roller-coaster play this season, are headed to the NIT. They will host a game Tuesday night. And the foe is a familiar one, at least to those of us who watch both WSU and Gonzaga play on a regular basis: Santa Clara.

Herb Sendek’s Broncos had an outside shot – literally – at meeting the Zags in the WCC finals but fell to Saint Mary’s in the semis. In other words, they were two wins short of an NCAA berth. Which is one closer than Washington State.

But the Broncos may be immaterial to the outcome tomorrow night, in this sense: If WSU brings its “A” game, it will win. No matter how well Santa Clara plays.

The Cougars are better. Though not so much better they can get by without their best effort. No matter what, Tuesday night’s game is a nice appetizer for what’s ahead this week.

•••

Whitworth: The Pirate swimmers are headed to the NCAA meet again, after a couple years lost to COVID-19. Dan Thompson dives into their journey in this story.

Mariners: Spring training is finally beginning. So of course the M’s have questions to answer. … One of them is Emerson Hancock’s health. The pitching prospect is out for a while. … Another? When are they going to sign someone special?

Seahawks: The Hawks have a huge question looming now. Who is their quarterback? … Maybe we should pass this story along as well, though we sort of yawned when we heard the news. Tom Brady decided he’s not retiring yet after all. And his announcement launched a thousand memes.

•••

• Bonus golf! It’s rare the sport goes into extra time. This week though, with the awful weather on the Florida coast, The Players Championship is holding its final round today. And we have something to watch on a Monday. Popcorn will be popped, Diet Pepsi will be opened and the feet will be up. In other words, a normal Monday with just a slight twist. Until later …