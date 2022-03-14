Here’s a look at local case rates and numbers

The statewide COVID rate continues to decline in most Washington counties.

Statewide, there are 69 cases per 100,000 residents, a seven-day rate still considered “substantial” by Department of Health standards but much lower than high transmission levels seen during the omicron wave.

Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s standards, most of Washington state is experiencing low community level transmission, except some counties in central Washington, where transmission is considered to be at a “medium” level.

Here’s a look at local numbers:

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no additional deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to decline, and as of Monday, there are 47 patients hospitalized in local hospitals with the virus.

The Panhandle Health District reported 449 new COVID-19 cases but most of these cases were backlogged cases the district is just now processing.

The district is still processing about 1,800 cases from the omicron surge.

There are 45 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.