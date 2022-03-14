House sends Texas-styled abortion measure to Idaho governor
UPDATED: Mon., March 14, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Legislation banning abortions in Idaho after six weeks of pregnancy by allowing potential family members to sue a doctor who performs one headed to the governor on Monday.
The House voted Monday to approve the legislation modeled after a Texas law that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to remain in place until a court challenge is decided on its merits.
Opponents of the Idaho legislation said it’s unconstitutional, and six weeks is before many women know they’re pregnant.
Republican Gov. Brad Little last year signed a similar so-called “fetal heartbeat” measure into law. But that one would be enforced by the state and included a trigger provision requiring a favorable federal court ruling somewhere in the country, and that hasn’t happened.
The new proposed law has a private enforcement mechanism allowing civil lawsuits. It’s modeled after a Texas law that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to remain in place until a court challenge is decided on its merits.
The proposed Idaho law allows the potential father, grandparents, siblings, aunts and uncles of a preborn child to sue an abortion provider for a minimum of $20,000 in damages within four years of the abortion.
Rapists couldn’t file such a lawsuit, but a rapist’s relatives could.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.