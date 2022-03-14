Providence launches mental health program for new and expecting mothers

Becoming a new mom can be a stressful experience, both physically and mentally.

That stress can lead to diagnoses like postpartum depression, which one in nine new mothers will experience in the United States.

Providence is launching a new intensive outpatient mental health program to help combat postpartum depression and additional mental health impacts for new and expecting mothers in the Inland Northwest.

The Perinatal RISE Program is a group and individual therapy program for those who might have mental health diagnoses before getting pregnant or for those who experience new stresses that come with becoming pregnant and a new parent.

Pregnant women and new moms are allowed to participate in the program up to a year after their baby is born.

The program is the first of its kind in the Inland Northwest, said Kristin Reiter, the RISE program manager.

Mental health treatment during the perinatal period is unique and the needs for treatment have largely gone unaddressed beyond a few individual therapists in the area offering specific treatment, Reiter said.

“That was shocking to me because I think there’s a lot of stigma about being a new mom,” Reiter said.

The RISE program is for people experiencing depression, anxiety, bipolar or personality disorders prior to becoming pregnant, but it can also be a place for those new moms who might need support anew when they become pregnant.

Someone who maybe never experienced a mental health condition may experience them as a result of the change of hormones and circumstances that come with pregnancy.

“This is such a vulnerable time in a woman’s life that anxiety and depression is more prevalent in that time,” Reiter said.

The goal of the program is that women can leave after a couple months with a treatment plan and the ability to access therapy or a lower level of mental health support in the community, through support groups or other means. The RISE program coordinates with a patient’s providers to ensure a smooth transition.

More than 400,000 infants are born to depressed mothers in the U.S. each year, according to research published by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

That makes “perinatal depression the most underdiagnosed obstetric complication in America,” research from 2010 says.

The Perinatal RISE program is attempting to combat this, with intensive group and individual therapy and resources for new mothers. Participants would attend the program three to four days per week, for a few hours each day. The program lasts six to eight weeks.

Reiter said women will participate in three groups a day, one for behavior activation that includes some sort of physical activity like walking or yoga; another for psycho-education and learning how to be a new parent and then a group for learning tools to manage their mental health beyond when they leave the program.

Patients will also have individual therapy, as well as access to a prescriber, who can ensure they are receiving medication and treatment they need as well.

New mothers are encouraged to bring their infants to the sessions, which are held in the afternoon.

“The baby is a part of their treatment and healing rather than being a distraction or barrier,” Reiter said.

Providence began enrolling patients in the program in late February, and they can take up to eight clients at a time. There is currently no wait list for this program.

People can refer themselves to the program for an assessment, and OB/GYNs, primary care physicians and therapists can all refer patients for an assessment as well.

The Perinatal RISE program accepts all health insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.