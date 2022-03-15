Creamy emerald seafood chowder will make all the other soups green with envy

By Ellie Krieger Special to Washington Post

Everyone seems to love a green smoothie, and it’s a seamless way to get leafy vegetables into your life. So, I figured, why not green soup? This seafood chowder harnesses the idea by blending handfuls of spinach and parsley into the soup’s base – leeks, garlic, celery, thyme and potatoes, simmered in seafood stock – until it is smooth, creamy and vibrantly verdant.

Before blending, I like to remove a portion of the vegetables, adding them back after, so you get the occasional chunk of potato and celery coming through as you eat it. The chowder can be made in advance up to this stage, making it ultraconvenient because once it returns to a boil, you stir in the seafood, and a brightening hit of lemon juice and zest, and dinner is on the table in less than five minutes.

I used cod and scallops here, but you could use any combination of finfish and/or shellfish you like based on what looks best at the market or what you are lucky enough to have caught yourself. My husband often comes home from fishing on the Long Island coast with a catch of striped bass, so I use that when I can. As with a green smoothie, you don’t really taste the spinach, but it provides the emerald color that earns the soup its name, and, of course, a nutritional boost.

The parsley contributes color and green-vegetable nutrition, too, and the herb’s fresh grassy flavor peeks through enough to make the chowder feel delightfully springlike. The result is a nourishing meal in a bowl that is smooth, savory, comforting and just right for the season.

Emerald Seafood Chowder

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large or 2 small leeks, white and light green parts, chopped (2 cups)

2 stalks celery, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried

1½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch dice

½ teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper

4 cups low-sodium seafood or fish stock

3 cups lightly packed spinach leaves

½ cup lightly packed parsley leaves and tender stems, plus more for garnish

1 pound white fish fillets, such as cod or halibut, cut into ¾-inch chunks

½ pound bay scallops

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

In a large pot over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the leeks and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and thyme and cook until aromatic, stirring, 30 seconds more. Stir in the potato, salt and pepper, then add the stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until the potatoes are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

Using a slotted spoon, remove about 1 cup of the vegetables from the pot and set aside. Add the spinach and parsley to the pot and cook until wilted, about 30 seconds. Remove the pot from the heat and, using an immersion blender, puree until smooth. (Alternatively, let cool, then puree in several batches in a blender. If not planning to serve the chowder right away, refrigerate or freeze until needed.)

Return the pureed soup to a lively simmer, add the fish and scallops and simmer until both are just barely translucent in the center, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the reserved vegetables and the lemon zest and juice. Taste, and season with additional salt, if needed, then remove from the heat.

Ladle the chowder into bowls, garnish with the parsley and serve.

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Storage Notes: The chowder can be made up to the point before adding the seafood and refrigerated for up to 2 days or frozen for up to 1 month.

Ellie Krieger is a cookbook author and registered nutritionist.