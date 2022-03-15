Cache Reset
Culinary Calendar for March 16-23 – Chefs Shuck With Us, Salsa 101, Candy Making and Buddha Bowls

UPDATED: Tue., March 15, 2022

Chefs Shuck With Us featuring guest chef Joe Morris of Luna at Zona Blanca on Nov. 17.  (Ari Nordhagen)
By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Culinary

Chefs Shuck With Us – A weekly fundraiser hosted by Spokane chef Chad White featuring chef collaborations to showcase new oyster creations paired with a cocktail. Ten percent of proceeds are donated to Stand Up to Cancer. Each ticket includes five raffle tickets, a shot and a beer, complimentary photo booth and a Chefs Shuck With Us sticker. Visit facebook.com/zonablancacevichebar to see the full schedule of guest chefs. Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. Zona Blanca, 157 S. Howard St. $25. (509) 443-5427.

Intro to Latin Flavor: Salsas 101 – Chef Colomba is teaching a class on how to identify and balance basic flavorings and create sweet and spicy salsas. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m., Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Cooking Class: Candy Making – Chef Renee is teaching a class on different kinds of sugar, different stages of sugar and tips and tricks for making candy. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $75. (509) 822-7087.

Buddha Bowls – Learn how to make a miso salmon bowl, shredded chicken green goddess bowl and a Vietnamese banh mi bowl with chef Lesa. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

