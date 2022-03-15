Division leader Everett shuts out Spokane 3-0

By Kevin Dudley For The Spokesman-Review

The 10th Western Hockey League meeting between the Spokane Chiefs and Everett Silvertips Tuesday at the Arena ended the same as the previous nine: with an Everett victory.

The Silvertips pressured Spokane all night and wore down the Chiefs’ defensemen in a 3-0 win. The U.S. Division-leading Silvertips are a potential first -round playoff opponent for Spokane.

Everett outshot Spokane 42-20, including 20-6 in the first period alone. The Chiefs had trouble getting the puck out of their own zone all night long, and goaltender Mason Beaupit was constantly under pressure.

Beaupit played well, though, despite the pressure. He stopped 39 shots. Braden Holt stopped all 20 shots sent his way for Everett.

Alex Swetlikoff opened the scoring at 4:33 when he put a rebound into a wide-open net for his 26th goal of the season.

Austin Roest made it 2-0 at 4:36 of the second when he poked the puck past Beaupit during a scramble in front.

Aidan Sutter and Hunter Campbell assisted on both of Everett’s first two goals.

Matthew Ng scored at 16:42 of the third to give Everett more insurance.

Spokane couldn’t convert on any of its three power-play opportunities. Everett was 0-for-2 on its two power play opportunities.

The Chiefs remain tied with Prince George for seventh place in the Western Conference. Prince George still has two games in hand on Spokane. The Chiefs did get a little help from the Seattle Thunderbirds, who beat Tri-City 5-1 Tuesday. Tri-City remains in last place in the West, eight points behind Spokane.

The Chiefs can put more distance between them and their Highway-395 rivals when they wrap up the home portion of the regular season Saturday against Tri-City.