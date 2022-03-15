Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren adds to growing NIL list, announces Bose deal

Chet Holmgren has a deal with Topps trading cards, he recently partnered with Yahoo! Sports to promote their bracket challenge and the Gonzaga freshman has added another sponsorship to his growing NIL portfolio: headphone company Bose.

The 7-footer who’s projected to be a top-three pick at the 2022 NBA Draft was one of three college basketball players to sign an NIL deal with Bose on Monday, joining South Carolina women’s player Aliyah Boston and Duke men’s player Wendell Moore.

“Music’s definitely a part of my pregame routine,” Holmgren said in a Bose Twitter advertisement announcing the partnership.

“I’m always listening to music whenever I have down time. I love to tune out any noise and music really helps you lock in and stop letting your thoughts wander.”

According to Front Office Sports, each will receive QuietComfort 45 noise cancelling headphones as part of their deals. The headphones are valued at $279.00 according to Bose’s website.

Holmgren’s Topps deal was the largest NIL the company’s made with a college athlete.

In early March, Yahoo! signed Holmgren and Duke star Paolo Banchero as brand ambassadors for the Yahoo Sports Tourney Pick’em March Madness bracket game.

The Gonzaga freshman was also named one of four finalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday, adding to a list of accolades that also includes West Coast Conference Newcomer and Defensive Player of the Year, as well as Second Team All-American status from Sporting News and the Associated Press.