Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren named second-team AP All-Americans

Gonzaga’s frontcourt tandem of Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren received a pair of honors Tuesday.

Both were named second-team Associated Press All-Americans. It’s the second consecutive year Timme has been on the second team.

Timme and Holmgren also earned National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) first-team All-District 9 honors.

Timme and Holmgren were joined on the AP second team by Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey.

Keegan Murray (Iowa), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Johnny Davis (Wisconsin), Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky) and Ochai Agbaji (Kansas) were first-team selections.

Timme, who was selected West Coast Conference player of the year, averages 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and hits 58.8% of his field-goal attempts. The 6-foot-10 Texas native, who won the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award last season, is a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award this season.

Gonzaga is 86-6 in Timme’s 92 career games, including 43-2 in WCC games.

Holmgren contributes 14.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks. His 104 blocks are second on GU’s all-time list behind Brandon Clarke’s 117 in 2019. The 7-foot forward from Minneapolis has connected on 73.4% of his 2-point shots, fourth nationally.

Holmgren is a finalist for the Malone Award and the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. He was named the WCC’s top defender and newcomer.

AP third-team selections: Paolo Banchero, Duke; Collin Gillespie, Villanova; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State; Walker Kessler, Auburn; James Akinjo, Baylor; and JD Notae, Arkansas. Akinjo and Notae tied in the voting for the last spot.

David Roddy (Colorado State), Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers), Armando Bacot (North Carolina), Johnny Juzang (UCLA), Alondes Williams (Wake Forest), Tari Eason (LSU), Max Abmas (Oral Roberts) and Zach Edey (Purdue) were honorable mention.

The 24 All-District teams are voted on by NABC-member coaches.

Timme, Holmgren, BYU’s Alex Barcello, San Francisco’s Jamaree Bouyea and UC Irvine’s Collin Welp made first-team All-District 9.

E.J. Anosike (Cal State Fullerton), Yauhen Massalski (San Francisco), Joel Murray (Long Beach State), Jalen Williams (Santa Clara) and Matthias Tass (Saint Mary’s) were second-team selections.

Randy Bennett (Saint Mary’s) was named coach of the year.