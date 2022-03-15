A Grip on Sports: Mariners’ blockbuster trade improves their lineup, but their fans want to know if they’ve done enough

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The hot stove league is supposed to be fired up when hot stoves are needed. You know, December and January. Maybe early February. But the Mariners, and the rest of baseball, had to wait until spring began blooming before lighting a fire under their fans’ expectations.

•••••••

• It wasn’t with a splashy free agent signing, but the M’s lineup improved Monday. With two players many in the Northwest – outside of those in a National League-only rotisserie league – may not have heard much about. And the improvement came via a trade.

Jesse Winker fills a hole in the outfield. Eugenio Suarez fills the Kyle-Seager-has-retired hole at third base. And both should be planted in the middle of the lineup. Most of the time.

Jerry Dipoto said during the lockout-dominated offseason the M’s were willing to spend money to make the postseason for the first time since forever. And most took that as meaning he would be active in the free agent market. He was, before the lockout. The shining jewel? American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, the top-of-the-rotation starter the M’s needed.

But since the shackles have come off, Dipoto has been unable to swagger up to a microphone and announce a big free agent deal. And the loudest voices in Mariner Nation were getting restless.

Monday’s trade with Cincinnati doesn’t seem to have tamped down the social media dissension. Though it should have.

Seattle is taking a couple of chances here. Suarez is a bona fide right-handed power hitter – his 129 home runs since 2018 are the most in the major leagues – who has struggled making contact the past two years. But he turned it on down the stretch for the Reds – hitting eight home runs in September with a .370 average and a .460 on-base percentage – and Dipoto is banking on that continuing.

The left-hand hitting Winker is a bit more complicated. No one argues he can’t hit – the 28-year-old was an all-star last season – but he does a majority of his damage against right-handed pitchers. A large majority.

How’s this? Against right-handers, he’s a career .313 hitter. That’s in 1,051 at-bats. Against lefties? Uh, he’s hit .188, though he’s only had 261 at-bats in five years.

Don’t worry, Dipoto says. The metrics show Winker is really an everyday player, despite those numbers and some defensive deficiencies. We worry. But still, having a guy in the lineup who gets on base four out of every 10 times and slugs .556 (as Winker does against the 75 percent of major league starters who are right-handed) is just fine. Especially with the three-batter rule and, say, Ty France or Mitch Haniger hitting behind him. Bringing in a lefty late to face him may have a consequence.

Besides, though the duo comes at some cost – Suarez’s remaining $35 million salary over the next three years is part of it – it wasn’t excessive. The main element was touted lefty reliever Brandon Williamson, who was listed as the M’s fifth-best prospect by Baseball America. Also involved is outfielder Jake Fraley – we will miss his beard – and right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn. Oh, and the dreaded player to be named later. Let’s hope that isn’t anyone important.

The M’s offense now seems to be what Dipoto wants – or can afford. Maybe it’s all he could attract. Whatever, he said yesterday he’s not looking to add more. Pitching? Everyone is always looking for more pitching. That doesn’t stop ever. But the M’s lineup, which may at some point include Kyle Lewis (if he ever gets and stays healthy), is, according to Dipoto, ready for opening day.

Will it be enough? We will have 162 games to find out.

•••

Gonzaga: With the first-round game still a few days away, we have some time for some fun stories. And of course the S-R has one or two. The most fun one? This feature by Theo Lawson on the kids of current or former GU coaches and their text chain. And then there is this one on former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski and the fun he’s having now that he’s healthy again. Jim Meehan has that story. … Jim also has this story on the interconnections between NCAA-bound teams, including GU. … For the second consecutive season, the Zags began and ended the regular season as the nation’s top-ranked team. Jim has more in this piece. … The Zags’ first-round opponent, Georgia State, seems a bit overmatched. … The women will face a Nebraska team that put together a bounce-back season. Jim Allen has all the details. … Around the WCC, Randy Bennett is still going strong at Saint Mary’s.

WSU: When Washington State takes Friel Court tonight to face Santa Clara in a first round NIT game, Kyle Lewis will smile. Why? Because it is a great step for his program. Colton Clark previews the game, which will be available on ESPNU at 8. … Two Cougars earned All-American honors at the NCAA indoor meet. That news leads off our local briefs column…. Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, Arizona’s roster is one built with pieces from all over the world. … UCLA is healthy, which seems an opportune time for that to happen. … USC needs everyone to step up this week. … Oregon plays in the NIT, though the health status of its point guard is unknown. … If the Pac-12 was going to have a fourth team in the NCAAs, it probably should have been Colorado. But the Buffs are in the NIT. … The Colorado women are excited about their NCAA game. … In football news, Arizona is back on the field for more spring practices. … Arizona State is about ready to start.

EWU: The men’s basketball team will continue to play, albeit in The Basketball Classic. The Eagles will travel to Fresno State for a 7 p.m. game Thursday night. Dan Thompson has that and more in this story. … Dan also shares the news Aaron Best has decided on a defensive coordinator, promoting Jeff Copp to fill the spot. … Around the Big Sky, Montana is in the middle of spring football.

Preps: Spring sports are up and running and we can pass along Dave Nichol’s roundup. … The arguments are the same every time states contemplate adding a basketball shot clock. Too expensive and too hard to run. They are bogus.

Chiefs: Somehow Spokane is back in the WHL playoff picture. Actually, interim coach Ryan Smith has the Chiefs playing better – they are 7-6-1 since he took over – and, with 12 games left, making a run for the postseason. Kevin Dudley has more here.

Mariners: The trade takes center stage. As well it should. The question is simple. Have they done enough?

Seahawks: The Hawks delved into the free agent market yesterday, albeit to sign four of their players who could have left. The key one is Quandre Diggs, as the safety agreed to a three-year, $40-million deal. … Deshaun Watson doesn’t seem to be in their quarterback plans. Is Colin Kaepernick?

•••

• Want a glass half-empty observation about Spokane’s recent weather on the infamous Ides of March? If we wanted to watch it rain every day we would have moved across the mountains years ago. You want a half-full one? We’re certainly lucky these storms didn’t hit us a month ago. We would still be digging out of the snow. Until later …