Ireland watchdog fines Facebook

Ireland’s privacy watchdog has fined Facebook’s parent company, Meta, 17 million euros, or about $19 million, for violating Europe’s privacy law.

The regulator, the Data Protection Commission, has been investigating how Meta Platforms Inc. complied with the requirements of the law, known as General Data Protection Regulation, in how it handled personal data in twelve data breach notifications between June and December 2018.

The agency said Tuesday that it found that Meta didn’t have the right measures in place to show it could protect EU users’ data.

“This fine is about record keeping practices from 2018 that we have since updated, not a failure to protect people’s information,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We take our obligations under the GDPR seriously, and will carefully consider this decision as our processes continue to evolve.”

Under GDPR, the Irish regulator leads cross-border data privacy cases for big tech companies that have their European headquarters in Dublin.

Regulators clear MGM purchase

LONDON – European regulators on Tuesday cleared Amazon’s purchase of Hollywood studio MGM, saying the deal doesn’t raise any competition concerns.

The online shopping giant said last year that it was buying MGM in a $8.45 billion deal aimed at bulking up its video streaming service with more content to watch.

The European Commission said its investigation found the deal “would not significantly reduce competition” in European markets, including for movie and TV production, wholesale supply of TV channels and retail supply of “audiovisual services.”

The commission, the European Union’s executive arm, and its top competition watchdog said MGM’s content can’t be considered “must-have” and it’s “not among the top production studios.” despite holding the rights to successful franchises including James Bond.

From wire reports