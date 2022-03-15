The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man believed to have been shot accidentally during target shooting expected to be OK

UPDATED: Tue., March 15, 2022

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office investigates after a man was apparently shot while neighbors were target shooting Friday afternoon on the 6800 block of South Assembly Road southwest of Spokane. The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, according to the sheriff's office. No one has been arrested. (Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The man who was reportedly shot during a target shooting accident Friday near Spokane is expected to recover, said Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory said he was unsure whether the man was still in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a reported possible shooting around 2 p.m. Friday on the 6800 block of South Assembly Road, which is about 7 miles from downtown Spokane, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The caller reported her husband was outside while their neighbors were target shooting and she believed her husband had been accidentally shot.

Deputies arrived and contacted the wounded man, who had an injury to his upper torso, deputies said. He was conscious, alert and received medical treatment before he was taken to a hospital.

Gregory said Tuesday no arrests have been made and detectives continue to investigate.

Mike LaScuola, who lives across the street from where the shooting occurred, said the gunfire was loud and very rapid. He estimated at least 50 rounds were fired in about a 20-minute period. LaScuola, who was working from home, said he was frightened because he was unsure which direction the bullets were flying.

