The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 53° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man suspected of robbing 7-Eleven, assaulting clerk and then engaging in standoff with SWAT before arrest

UPDATED: Tue., March 15, 2022

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 21-year-old man is accused of robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store and assaulting the clerk before fleeing in a motorhome and eventually surrendering during a standoff with a SWAT team Monday night, according to Spokane Police Department Julie Humphreys.

Daniel Zurcher was arrested for suspicion of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. He was in the Spokane County Jail on a $40,000 bond as of Tuesday.

Humphreys said officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to a reported robbery at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Maple Street and Maxwell Avenue in West-Central Spokane. Zurcher allegedly assaulted an employee, left the store and then broke the front window of the business, she said. Humphreys said she did not know the condition of the clerk.

She said Zurcher reportedly drove away from the store in a motorhome, which officers later found on Oak Street and York Avenue, 1 mile north of the 7-Eleven.

SWAT and officers blocked the motorhome and negotiated with him, Humphreys said. She said Zurcher refused to leave the vehicle and authorities obtained a search warrant for the motorhome. Pepperball rounds were used inside the vehicle and a K-9 unit also entered before Zurcher gave up and left the motorhome bathroom.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety