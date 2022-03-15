Man suspected of robbing 7-Eleven, assaulting clerk and then engaging in standoff with SWAT before arrest

A 21-year-old man is accused of robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store and assaulting the clerk before fleeing in a motorhome and eventually surrendering during a standoff with a SWAT team Monday night, according to Spokane Police Department Julie Humphreys.

Daniel Zurcher was arrested for suspicion of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. He was in the Spokane County Jail on a $40,000 bond as of Tuesday.

Humphreys said officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to a reported robbery at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Maple Street and Maxwell Avenue in West-Central Spokane. Zurcher allegedly assaulted an employee, left the store and then broke the front window of the business, she said. Humphreys said she did not know the condition of the clerk.

She said Zurcher reportedly drove away from the store in a motorhome, which officers later found on Oak Street and York Avenue, 1 mile north of the 7-Eleven.

SWAT and officers blocked the motorhome and negotiated with him, Humphreys said. She said Zurcher refused to leave the vehicle and authorities obtained a search warrant for the motorhome. Pepperball rounds were used inside the vehicle and a K-9 unit also entered before Zurcher gave up and left the motorhome bathroom.