News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police: Two teens shot outside school in Yakima

UPDATED: Tue., March 15, 2022

Associated Press

YAKIMA — Authorities say two teens were hurt in a shooting outside a high school in Yakima.

Yakima police Chief Matt Murray said an 18-year-old is in serious condition and a 16-year-old is in critical condition after shots were fired in a parking lot altercation around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Both victims are students at the high school, and incident appears to be gang related, he said.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported police are looking for two suspects.

