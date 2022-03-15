Police: Two teens shot outside school in Yakima
YAKIMA — Authorities say two teens were hurt in a shooting outside a high school in Yakima.
Yakima police Chief Matt Murray said an 18-year-old is in serious condition and a 16-year-old is in critical condition after shots were fired in a parking lot altercation around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Both victims are students at the high school, and incident appears to be gang related, he said.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported police are looking for two suspects.
