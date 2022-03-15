Pot left on stove causes Spokane Valley apartment fire, leaves dog dead

A fire at a Spokane Valley apartment complex that left a dog dead Monday night was caused by a pot left on the stove, firefighters say.

Spokane Valley firefighters responded to the Manorvale Apartments at 10101 E. Main Ave. just after 7 p.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from a single upstairs apartment, according to a news release from the fire department. A neighbor called 911 after seeing flames through the window, the department said.

Firefighters attacked the flames while others evacuated adjoining apartments. During a search of the unit, firefighters found a dog inside.

Despite resuscitation efforts, the dog died shortly after being taken outside.

The residents of the apartment were not home at the time of the fire, the department said.

Fire damage was limited to the apartment of origin but the apartment below suffered water damage, the fire department said.

It’s the second fire in the area over the last two nights caused by a stove. The fire department reminded residents not to leave pots or pans unattended.