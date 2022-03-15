The digits don’t lie, but in one instance, they tie: A history of Gonzaga basketball’s all-time best by jersey numbers
00: Robert Sacre (2010-12)
0: Silas Melson (2015-18), Julian Strawther (2022), Geno Crandall (2019)
1: Ronny Turiaf (2004-05), Jalen Suggs (2021), Winston Brooks (2002-03)
2: Drew Timme (2020-22), Jeremy Pargo (2006-09), Marquise Carter (2011-12)
3: Adam Morrison (2004-06), Filip Petrusev (2019-20), Johnathan Williams (2017-18), Andrew Nembhard (2021-22)
4: Kevin Pangos (2012-15), Jordan Mathews (2017), Ryan Woolridge (2020), Tony Skinner (2004)
5: Nigel Williams-Goss (2017), Derek Raivio (2004-07), Gary Bell Jr. (2012-15), Frank Walter (1948-50), Austin Daye (2008-09)
6: Rollin Schauble (1950-51), Tom Williams (1947)
7: Rich Evans (1948-50), Earl Strader (1944)
8: Art Previs (1950-51), Paul Griewe (1943-44), Jerry McFaul (1947)
9: Jack Brasch (1947), Bill Gillingham (1949-50)
10: Blake Stepp (2001-04), Kyle Dixon (1995-96), Pat Sweeney (1948-50)
11: Domantas Sabonis (2015-16), Quentin Hall (1998-99), Joel Ayayi (2018-21), John Holstein (1975-77), David Stockton (2011-14)
12: John Stockton (1981-84), Jerry Rogers (1971-73), Doug Steck (1976-79)
13: Kelly Olynyk (2010-13), Matt Santangelo (1997-00), Josh Perkins (2015-19), Jack Curran (1947-50), J.P. Batista (2005-06)
14: Ken Tyler (1974-75), John Presley (1945-47), Jeff Condill (1984-86)
15: Matt Bouldin (2007-10), Brandon Clarke (2019), John Rillie (1993-95), Doug Spradley (1986-89)
16: George Chalich (1951), Joe Brasch (1950)
17: Harold Van Riper (1951)
18: Jack Heffernan (1951)
20: Elias Harris (2010-13), Mike McChesney (1963-66), Skip Molitor (1973-74)
21: Dan Dickau (2001-02) and Rui Hachimura (2017-19), Paul Rogers (1995-97), Don Baldwin (1980-81)
22: Bill Suter (1964-66), Greg Sten (1973), Matt Stanford (1991-94), Erroll Knight (2004-06), Micah Downs (2007-09)
23: Zach Norvell Jr. (2017-19), Lorenzo Rollins (1996-97), Mark Spink (1998-01), Dwayne Jones (1974-76), Chuck Redmon (1956-58)
24: Corey Kispert (2018-21), Jim McPhee (1986-90), Richie Frahm (1997-00), Przemek Karnowski (2013-17), Jarrod Davis (1991-92)
25: Jim Grady (1975-77), David Pendergraft (2005-08), Mike Nilson (1997-00), Danny Roe (1984-88)
26: Harry Watson (1953-56)
27: Marion Pericin (1952)
28: Gary Hetherington (1954-55)
29: Jerry Wells (1953-54), Jerry Mitchell (1955-56)
30: Axel Dench (1997-00), Paz Rocha (1967-68), Jim Harris (1961-64), Blake Elliott (1958-60), Mike Hart (2010-13)
31: Casey Calvary (1998-01), Brian Frederickson (1988-91), Abudallahi Kuso (2007-08)
32: Bakari Hendrix (1996-98), Bob Hunt (1961-62), Carl Pierce (1979-80), Zach Collins (2017), Zach Gourde (2000-03)
33: Kyle Wiltjer (2015-16), Cory Violette (2001-04), Paul Cathey (1978-79), Killian Tillie (2017-20)
34: Jeff Brown (1992-94), Chet Holmgren (2022), Scott Snider (1995-96), Jeremy Eaton (1997-99)
35: Sam Dower Jr. (2011-14), Dale Haaland (1986-97), Bill Dunlap (1981-82), Willie Moss (1974-75)
36: Jerry Vermillion (1952-55)
37: Chuck Dillon (1952)
40: Charles Jordan (1959-60), Art Taylor (1961-64), John Dougherty (1966-67)
41: Steven Gray (2011), Todd Franklin (1988-89)
42: Bill Wilson (1962-64), Josh Heytvelt (2006-09), Larry Brown (1966-67)
43: Mike Gordon (1958), Drew Barham (2013-14)
44: Frank Burgess (1959-61)
45: Rasir Bolton (2022), Will Foster (2007-10)
50: Joe Clayton (1972-73), Joe McNair (1968-69), Chuck Thomas (1965-67)
52: Jim Dixon (1962-63), Howard Buford (1968-71), Oscar McGuire (1960-61)
54: Gary Lechman (1965-67), Stew Morrill (1974), Bill Quigg (1969-71), George Trontzos (1962-63)
55: Jean Claude Lefebvre (1958)
