100 years ago in Spokane: An early version of a tiny house?

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Daily Chronicle claimed to have found the smallest home in the city – 3 feet high and 5 feet square.

It was the tiny shack built by Alec Stashon, described as a “real hermit” who hailed from “the country which is now Jugo-Slavia.” It was on the north bank of the Spokane River near the mouth of Hangman Creek.

It was made from driftwood, burlap and old tin cans. It contained a makeshift bed and a “small improvised stove.” He apparently miscalculated when building it, however, because he had to stick his feet out the door when lying down in bed.

When police first found the hovel, they tried get him to leave. He pleaded to be left where he had “homesteaded” and officers eventually decided to let him stay.

“Children from the district bring food and little comforts.” He also accepted tobacco and cigarettes from a visiting reporter.

He said he was about 40, and hoped to find work on area farms in the upcoming season.

From the bootlegging beat: Bootleggers near Springdale found a new way of transporting liquor. They equipped a new auto with rims that allowed it to run on the railroad tracks.

They loaded 170 bottles of scotch in it and set off for their destination.

The result was all too predictable.

The bootleggers were about 5 miles southeast of Springdale when they heard a rumble from the other direction. It was the “northbound extra freight train,” heading their way.

The bootleggers were forced to run the auto off the tracks and into a ditch. The train crew notified authorities, but by the time officers got there, they found only 17 bottles. The rest of the bottles were either broken or spirited away.