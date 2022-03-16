From Green Bay to Green Day, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a quiz about all things green

By Richard Chin Star Tribune

We can all celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and be Irish for a day by wearing a bit of green this week, but how much do you know about the color green?

Before you dig into the corned beef and unusually colored beer, take our quiz about the color of shamrocks, emerald cities and Irish Spring soap.

1. Who originally sang “It’s Not Easy Bein’ Green”?

A: Kermit the Frog

B: Oscar the Grouch

C: Al Green

D: Green Day

2. A green light shining at the end of a dock was a symbolic feature in this great American novel:

A: “Moby Dick”

B: “The Old Man and the Sea”

C: “Cannery Row”

D: “The Great Gatsby”

3. This nation’s flag used to be all green, making it the only country in the world to have a flag of one color with no design:

A: Ireland

B: Greenland

C: Libya

D: Cape Verde

4. Which of these is the green shade used by the Green Bay Packers?

A. Absolute Green

B. MS 5535 C in the Pantone Color System

C. Deep Grass Green

D. Turf Green

5. In L. Frank Baum’s Wizard of Oz books, what helped make the Emerald City emerald?

A: The same dye used to tint the Chicago River green every St. Patrick’s Day.

B: A light show similar to the Immersive Van Gogh exhibits.

C: A requirement that everyone wear green-tinted spectacles.

D: Hallucinogenic poppies.

6. What is credited with originating the phrase “green-eyed monster”?

A: Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein”

B: William Shakespeare’s “Othello”

C: The epic poem “Beowulf”

D: The movie “Mothra vs. Godzilla”

7. Yours are the sweetest eyes he’s ever seen, but who couldn’t remember if they’re green or they’re blue?

A: Paul McCartney

B: Frank Sinatra

C: Prince

D: Elton John

8. A 2006 British poll found that this song was the most annoying telephone hold music, beating out Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” and “Memory,” or Anything By Andrew Lloyd Webber:

A: “Greensleeves”

B: “Green, Green Grass of Home”

C. “Green Onions”

D. “Green Tambourine”

9. Why was American currency originally colored green?

A: To symbolize growth

B: To promote environmentalism

C: It was Alexander Hamilton’s favorite color

D: As an anti-counterfeiting measure

10. A heavily guarded area established in Baghdad on the banks of the Tigris River after the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq was called the “Green Zone.” It was also known as:

A: Little America

B: The International Zone

C: The Emerald City

D: All of the above

11. In which of these conveyances did Sam-I-Am NOT offer to serve green eggs and ham?

A: A train

B: A plane

C: A car

D: A boat

12. Who gave Greenland its name?

A: Erik the Red

B: William of Orange

C: Babe the Blue Ox

D: The Man in the Yellow Hat

13. Irish Spring, the deodorant soap with the green and white stripes, used this slogan in its television commercials:

A. “Gets a strong man fresh.”

B. “Manly, yes, but I like it too.”

C. “Fresh and clean as a whistle.”

D. All of the above.

14. Shamrock plants are green because of:

A. Leprechauns

B. Green dye

C. Irish Spring soap

D. Chlorophyll

15. The activists who formed the Greenpeace group were originally known by another name. Was it:

A. Green Panthers

B. Green Warriors

C. Green Army Men

D. Don’t Make a Wave Committee

16. Finish this famous movie quote: “Soylent Green is … “

A. ” … part of a balanced diet!”

B. ” … people!”

C. ” … gluten-free!”

D. ” … magically delicious!”

17. This distinctive shade of green reportedly was a favorite of film director Alfred Hitchcock since it was featured in outfits worn by Grace Kelly in “Rear Window” and Tippi Hedren in “The Birds.” The shade is best described as:

A. Bottle green

B. Kelly green

C. British racing green

D. Eau de nil

18. Green may have been unlucky for Napoleon Bonaparte, possibly indirectly causing his death, because:

A. He drank too much absinthe and green chartreuse.

B. He lost his balance and hit his head because his vision was obscured by green-tinted glasses.

C: He was captured by green-jacketed British riflemen.

D: He was poisoned by arsenic used to dye the green wallpaper in his rooms.

Answers:

1. A.; 2. D; 3. C.; 4. B.; 5. C.; 6. B; 7. D.; 8. A.; 9. D; 10. D.; 11. B.; 12. A.; 13. D.; 14. D.; 15. D.; 16. B.; 17. D.; 18. D.