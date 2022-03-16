Gonzaga-Georgia State key matchup: Corey Allen enters NCAA Tournament coming off consecutive 29-point outings

PORTLAND – A 29-point effort from Corey Allen in the semifinal round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament was good enough to lift Georgia State over Appalachian State 71-66.

When the Panthers entered the conference title game against Louisiana, Allen didn’t see any reason to alter his strategy.

Another 29-point eruption from the senior guard allowed Georgia State to knock off the Ragin’ Cajuns 80-71 and punch its fifth NCAA Tournament ticket since 2015. It was also the 10th consecutive win for Georgia State, which hasn’t lost since Feb. 3 against Troy.

“It just clicked,” Allen said on Wednesday during a media session in Portland. “I’ve been waiting for it to happen all season, too, but I’m happy it happened at the right time.”

Allen would’ve been on Gonzaga’s scouting report had Thursday’s first-round NCAA Tournament matchup taken place two weeks ago, but it’s possible he moved up a rung or two after scoring 69 total points in three Sun Belt Tournament games to earn Most Outstanding Player honors.

If the Zags have done their homework, they’ll know the damage Allen can inflict as a 3-point shooter.

In the four games prior to the Sun Belt semifinal, the fifth-year senior went just 5 for 25 from beyond the arc, but Allen found his stroke against Appalachian State, making 6 for 9 before connecting on 5 for 6 in the championship game.

In total, Allen made 15 of 28 shots from the field in those two games, didn’t miss a free throw at the Sun Belt Tournament (19 of 19) and had 16 assists to only two turnovers

“Corey is special. Corey is a really great player,” Georgia State teammate Justin Roberts said. “Corey is one of the best players I’ve ever played with from when I was young to now. Seeing him score and seeing him struggle a little bit, and seeing how that affected him and then seeing how him having 29 points in the last two games and then us winning the championship and him getting the MVP, it’s just well deserved. So I’m just proud of him and happy for him and happy for our team, as well.”

Allen’s efficiency numbers, inside the 3-point line and behind it, have dropped from last season when he was making 44.4% from the field and 42% from 3, but he’s been more involved as a distributor this year, averaging better than three assists (3.2) for the first time in his career.

With the 6-5 Andrew Nembhard and 6-3 Rasir Bolton in the backcourt, the Zags should have the size and length to contain Georgia State’s smaller guards, who stand 6-2 (Allen) and 5-10 (Roberts).