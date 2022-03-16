Gonzaga teammates, coach Mark Few describe Chet Holmgren’s greatest hits

PORTLAND – Sophomore wing Julian Strawther chose a memorable dunk. Senior guard Rasir Bolton picked a play from practice seen by Gonzaga’s players and coaching staff.

And head coach Mark Few recalled something that only he and perhaps a handful of others witnessed.

The question to each: What’s your favorite highlight produced by freshman forward Chet Holmgren?

“Probably in (Las) Vegas against UCLA, coast to coast, behind the back into the dunk in transition,” Strawther said. “It was during a big run for us and it kind of just got everybody going.

“I felt like that was the moment that a lot of people, and fans alike, kind of said, ‘Whoa, this kid is special.’ And I felt like we all had that same exact reaction.”

There’s plenty of potential right answers with the 7-footer’s ability to make unique plays at both ends of the floor.

“I’m going to go with something you guys haven’t seen,” Bolton said. “It was one day in practice, he came down in transition and he had tried a 360 layup. Seeing him every day, knowing what he’s capable of, just seeing a 7-footer come down and try and do something that was athletic and agile was very impressive for me.”

Asked later if Holmgren hit the shot, Bolton said, “I’m gonna say he made it.”

Few offered a different example that illustrated Holmgren’s insatiable work ethic.

“Chet does a lot of eye-popping things, and then he does some real head-scratching things,” Few said. “I guess it depends on what kind of mood I’m in. The best thing about Chet, I’m telling you, is he’s so coachable and he’s such a hard worker.

“Probably my greatest highlight is to walk out there the morning after a game and he’s already got a full sweat going working on something, whether it’s his basketball skills or in the weight room with (strength and conditioning coach) Travis (Knight) or even watching film of the next opponent. He’s incredibly driven and he’s got a plan. It’s kind of boring, but from a coach’s standpoint, that’s always great to see.”

Strawther’s AAU team faced Holmgren’s during their prep careers, so he had a pretty good sense of the Minneapolis native’s game.

“But just being able to play with him on the same team, there’s so many things he does that impact the game that not too many – I’m actually going to say no one in the country – can do the things he does to impact and help our team,” Strawther said. “To have that, I feel like it’s the biggest boost you can have. I mean, he’s very disruptive.

“You can’t really go in the paint and put up shots that you normally put up. It’s pretty annoying to just have somebody come over and beat you off the glass when you thought you had an open layup.”