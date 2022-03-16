Letters for March 16, 2022

We have truly forgotten

One way or another, this Ukrainian “thing” is going to end badly for all of us, but especially for us. Putin WILL use nukes because he knows we are too timid to use them until it’s perhaps “too late.” Conceivably, he is willing to risk it all with that thought in mind.

We have lost our Cold War “toughness,” plus our technical/manufacturing prowess. We are currently the epitome of a now hollow egg – all the nutritious yoke” has been sucked out by internal bickering and by sending our livelihoods to “friends” outside our borders. All that remains of this Nation is this hard shell we built around ourselves during the Cold War, the yoke of which we have selfishly squandered. Everyone here has been so busy cheating/denigrating each other, culturally, religiously, economically and politically that we have forgotten that we have serious, dangerous enemies.

And mortal enemies we have. The once bankrupt Russia has brutally rebuilt itself, and strengthened its own once weakened “hard shell” with science/technology now at least as good as ours. Russia, like others today, is not afraid of our once impressive “shell,” and Western Nations do not even begin to understand the Russian willingness to spend Russian lives “if necessary,” and the atrociously selfish lack of concern over the lives and well-being of others during war. War to the Russians is “scorched earth.”

While Russia currently triggers immediate fears, today’s expansionistic/militant China in search of empire is far more dangerous, and we are in their “sights.”

Donald O. Capstick

Spokane

Michael Gerson’s piece

Michael Gerson’s piece on death and altruism (“Amid war, acts of kindness as important as missiles,” March 12) reveals too much about this country’s delusions of war. Go ahead and do nice things. Help war victims. Always oppose Russian aggression. Forget about the war crimes of the U.S., including Fairchild’s direct support of genocide in Yemen and our role in Ukraine’s well-documented human rights abuses.

After unlearned lessons from Dresden to Saigon to Abu Ghraib, the untamed consequences of A-bombs and drones, we still don’t know the answers to two essential questions: “Am I my brother’s keeper?” and “What if they had a war and nobody came?”

History hidden by war profiteers shows there are viable nonmilitary options for out-gunned states under attack. History hidden by the American affinity for institutional violence shows that Jeannette Rankin was right: “You can no more win a war than you can win an earthquake.”

The bully platform enjoyed by Gerson is generally denied the truly altruistic, those of us who insist we must quit spending our youth and treasure to ensure that war will survive us all. As a Veteran For Peace, I modestly suggest the abolition of NATO, which exists only to build military tension, and observing the international law banning nuclear weapons, which has yet to be acknowledged by our elected leaders. Peace is good for Russians, Ukrainians and Americans.

Rusty Nelson

Spokane

Keystone pipeline

So much has been blamed on Biden for gas prices, including the shutting down of the Keystone pipeline. The fact is we have three Keystone pipelines already moving heavy sand tar oil from Canada to Louisiana and eventually export. The fourth pipeline was shut down because it would have crossed Native lands and impacted important water sources. Failure to investigate the facts and instead listen to talking heads on Fox News leaves people to blame Biden for oil prices.

Fact is Biden does not own an oil company, and oil companies are hammering the public after losing money during the pandemic.

Tom Hinkle

Spokane Valley

‘Handmaid’s Tale’ in Idaho

If Senate Bill 1309 passes in Idaho, women will not have a right to make their own decisions related to deciding if they are going to have an abortion. The Idaho state government will go into the health facilities where women are trying to get an abortion and pull them out. Yet, in this same state a majority of people fight like hell for their personal freedoms and “God” given right to be able to kill themselves and others by not getting vaccinated or wearing masks during the worst pandemic to hit our planet. I guess this further confirms that Idaho really is the largest cult on earth.

If this bill is signed, I would recommend that large signs be put up at all entry points, freeways and highways coming into the state. It should read, “Leave your brain behind as you enter, it won’t be needed. The Idaho state Legislature has already made the most important life impacting decisions for you.” That’s why we call it the Gem State.

Kelly Courtright

Deer Park