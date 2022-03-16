Man’s death at Hillyard home was a ‘tragic accident,’ officials say
UPDATED: Wed., March 16, 2022
The death of a man at his Hillyard home last week has been ruled accidental by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
A friend found Michael Connors, 60, dead in the backyard when he stopped by to see him March 9.
The friend told first responders he thought Connors had fallen and hit his head.
Connors died from blunt force injuries of the head and neck, the office said Wednesday. His manner of death was listed as accidental.
Surveillance video confirmed that Connors died from a “tragic accident,” said Julie Humphreys, a Spokane Police Department spokesman.
