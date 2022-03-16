The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 31° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police looking for driver who allegedly hit SPD patrol car as officer transported woman

UPDATED: Wed., March 16, 2022

A car similar to this one is believed to have struck a Spokane police patrol car Saturday on Boone Avenue and Washington Street. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
A car similar to this one is believed to have struck a Spokane police patrol car Saturday on Boone Avenue and Washington Street. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The Spokane Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle that reportedly struck a Spokane police patrol car just after 2 a.m. Saturday on Boone Avenue and Washington Street. The vehicle continued west on Boone and then north on Howard Street, according to a Spokane police news release.

The officer was transporting a female in his patrol car when they were hit by the car, described as a maroon or dark red 2003 to 2011 Lincoln Town Car, the release said.

The officer and the female were evaluated at an area hospital where both were medically cleared. The officer had minor injuries and the female reported minor soreness, officers said.

SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the crash as a felony hit-and-run.

Those with information on the case and/or the vehicle are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2022-20041222.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety