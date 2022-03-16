Police looking for driver who allegedly hit SPD patrol car as officer transported woman

The Spokane Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle that reportedly struck a Spokane police patrol car just after 2 a.m. Saturday on Boone Avenue and Washington Street. The vehicle continued west on Boone and then north on Howard Street, according to a Spokane police news release.

The officer was transporting a female in his patrol car when they were hit by the car, described as a maroon or dark red 2003 to 2011 Lincoln Town Car, the release said.

The officer and the female were evaluated at an area hospital where both were medically cleared. The officer had minor injuries and the female reported minor soreness, officers said.

SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the crash as a felony hit-and-run.

Those with information on the case and/or the vehicle are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2022-20041222.