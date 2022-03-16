The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Luciano Reynolds drives in two, Gonzaga Prep baseball holds off Coeur d’Alene in nonleague game

UPDATED: Wed., March 16, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 7, Coeur d’Alene 6: Luciano Reynolds and Trygve Grimsby had two hits and two RBIs apiece and the Bullpups (1-3) held off the visiting Vikings (1-1) in a nonleague game. Elliot Smart went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for CdA.

Shadle Park 9, Lakeside 0: Andrew Fox had two hits including a double and the Highlanders (1-0) beat the visiting Eagles (2-1) in a nonleague game. Jake Picard pitched four strong innings for the Highlanders, and Beckett Ensminger added a hit and two runs. Ben Watson had two hits for Lakeside.

Rogers 7, Freeman 7: The Pirates and the Scotties played to a tie in a nonleague game. 

Boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 7, Cheney 0: Abel Ramos scored twice with an assist and the Tigers (3-0) beat the Blackhawks (0-3) in a nonleague game at Hart Field. Maddox Marcelli added a goal and an assist for LC.

Ferris 9, Shadle park 1: Orion Munter scored two goals and the Saxons (2-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (0-2) in a nonleague game. Mohaimen Alsabahi added a goal and two assists for Ferris. Sam Davis scored Shadle Park’s goal.

University 5, East Valley 0: Five University players scored and the Titans (3-0) beat the visiting Knights (0-2) in a nonleague game. East Valley goalkeeper Alonzo Vargas had nine saves.

West Valley 3, Riverside 1: Ty Milligan registered a hat trick and the Eagles (2-1) beat the visiting Rams (1-1) in a nonleague game. Pere Fuentespina scored Riverside’s goal.

