Prep roundup: Luciano Reynolds drives in two, Gonzaga Prep baseball holds off Coeur d’Alene in nonleague game

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 7, Coeur d’Alene 6: Luciano Reynolds and Trygve Grimsby had two hits and two RBIs apiece and the Bullpups (1-3) held off the visiting Vikings (1-1) in a nonleague game. Elliot Smart went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for CdA.

Shadle Park 9, Lakeside 0: Andrew Fox had two hits including a double and the Highlanders (1-0) beat the visiting Eagles (2-1) in a nonleague game. Jake Picard pitched four strong innings for the Highlanders, and Beckett Ensminger added a hit and two runs. Ben Watson had two hits for Lakeside.

Rogers 7, Freeman 7: The Pirates and the Scotties played to a tie in a nonleague game.

Boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 7, Cheney 0: Abel Ramos scored twice with an assist and the Tigers (3-0) beat the Blackhawks (0-3) in a nonleague game at Hart Field. Maddox Marcelli added a goal and an assist for LC.

Ferris 9, Shadle park 1: Orion Munter scored two goals and the Saxons (2-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (0-2) in a nonleague game. Mohaimen Alsabahi added a goal and two assists for Ferris. Sam Davis scored Shadle Park’s goal.

University 5, East Valley 0: Five University players scored and the Titans (3-0) beat the visiting Knights (0-2) in a nonleague game. East Valley goalkeeper Alonzo Vargas had nine saves.

West Valley 3, Riverside 1: Ty Milligan registered a hat trick and the Eagles (2-1) beat the visiting Rams (1-1) in a nonleague game. Pere Fuentespina scored Riverside’s goal.