Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter for accidentally shooting man while drinking and dancing at Spokane house party
UPDATED: Wed., March 16, 2022
A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday just hours before her trial was set to begin for accidentally shooting a teen while drinking and dancing with a loaded gun at a Spokane house party last year.
Jaliauna Templeton accidentally shot and killed Daunte Frazier, 18, at a house party in February 2021.
According to court documents, Templeton shot Frazier while friends drank, danced and pointed guns at each other.
Two witnesses, a 16-year-old girl and another 18-year-old man, say they both tried chest compressions to save Frazier but he died a short time later, according to court documents.
Templeton pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. With no prior felony convictions on her record, the standard sentencing range in Templeton’s case is 6½ to 8½ years.
Her attorney plans to argue for a sentence below that standard range based on Templeton’s age and other mitigating factors, according to court documents.
Her sentencing is scheduled for May 20.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.