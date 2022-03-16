Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter for accidentally shooting man while drinking and dancing at Spokane house party

A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday just hours before her trial was set to begin for accidentally shooting a teen while drinking and dancing with a loaded gun at a Spokane house party last year.

Jaliauna Templeton accidentally shot and killed Daunte Frazier, 18, at a house party in February 2021.

According to court documents, Templeton shot Frazier while friends drank, danced and pointed guns at each other.

Two witnesses, a 16-year-old girl and another 18-year-old man, say they both tried chest compressions to save Frazier but he died a short time later, according to court documents.

Templeton pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. With no prior felony convictions on her record, the standard sentencing range in Templeton’s case is 6½ to 8½ years.

Her attorney plans to argue for a sentence below that standard range based on Templeton’s age and other mitigating factors, according to court documents.

Her sentencing is scheduled for May 20.