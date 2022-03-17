100 years ago in Spokane: An anti-drug leader warned of propaganda from the city’s ‘dope men’

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Spokane’s “dope men” – narcotics dealers – were organizing a “well planned campaign of propaganda” against the White Cross, an anti-drug organization.

The most misleading bit of propaganda, said Harlan Peyton, the local White Cross leader, was the notion that there are “practically no users of narcotic drugs in Spokane.” This assertion was false, and was an attempt to convince the city that the White Cross was unnecessary, Peyton said.

In fact, the courts were filled with narcotics cases. Another 19 narcotics cases were scheduled to be presented to a federal grand jury in Spokane within a week. In January, 15 narcotics cases had been presented to the grand jury, a record at the time.

Peyton said he was not at liberty to “tell in detail” the sources of the propaganda “attack.”

From the streetcar beat: The Spokane city commissioners announced that the city’s streetcar merger proposal would be voted on by citizens in a May special election.

What, exactly, would voters be asked to approve? That was still up in the air.

The city commissioners had yet to accept any of the proposals put forth by the city’s two private streetcar companies, Washington Water Power Co. (today known as Avista) and the Spokane Traction Co.

The two companies had proposed a seven-cent fare as a condition of the merger. The city commissioners insisted on a 6-cent fare.

If no compromise was reached by the vote date, the voters would be asked to say yes or no to the companies’ 7-cent fare proposal.